The Ghana Football Association and Carlos Queiroz parted ways following a defeat to Gambia

Queiroz released a statement acknowledging that the necessary conditions for success were not fully established

The Portuguese coach praised the Black Stars players and called on Ghanaians to continue supporting them

Carlos Queiroz has left his post as head coach of the Ghana Black Stars following a defeat to Gambia, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirming the end of his tenure.

In a statement released by Queiroz himself, the Portuguese coach confirmed that both parties had reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, with the decision described as being in the best interests of Ghanaian football.

Carlos Queiroz Sacked as Ghana Black Stars Coach After Gambia Defeat. Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz departs after mutual agreement

"Following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect, the Ghana Football Association and I have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing my role as Head Coach of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars," Queiroz wrote in his farewell statement.

The coach acknowledged that the decision was not straightforward but said both sides concluded it was the most appropriate course of action given the circumstances.

He pointed specifically to the absence of the right conditions and the team's recent form as contributing factors to the split.

"Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end," he said.

Queiroz thanked the GFA and its president for the trust placed in him when he was appointed to lead the side and paid tribute to his technical staff and the players who represented the country throughout his tenure.

Queiroz urges Ghana to back the players

In his parting message, Queiroz directed much of his focus towards the Black Stars squad, urging Ghanaians to remain behind the players despite the disappointing results.

"I pay tribute to the players of the Black Stars. Thank you to all of them who represented Ghana with courage, commitment, and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions," he wrote.

He called on the football community to protect and support the current generation, expressing belief in their ability to succeed under the right environment.

"The talent and potential are there. With unity, support and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana," Queiroz added.

The coach signed off his statement with a message of gratitude to Ghanaian supporters, saying he would carry the country with him "with respect and affection."

The GFA has not yet announced a replacement for Queiroz, leaving the Black Stars without a head coach as the federation begins the process of identifying new technical leadership.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh