Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has publicly confirmed his interest in taking the vacant Ghana head coach position

Yorke holds a UEFA Pro Licence and previously managed Trinidad and Tobago, the country he captained at the 2006 World Cup

A five-member committee is expected to submit its report to Ghana's Sports Ministry on Friday, October 9

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Dwight Yorke has confirmed he wants to be appointed as Ghana's next head coach, following reports that he had expressed interest in the role.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke confirms interest in replacing Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: Steve Christo - Corbis/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

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Yorke confirms interest in Black Stars job

Speaking to Asempa FM, Yorke said the position held genuine appeal.

"It is a job that most top coaches will be interested in because of the history of Ghanaian football," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"I have friends like Sammy Kuffour, and he speaks highly of Ghanaian football, and so I am very much interested in the Ghana coaching job."

The Black Stars have been without a substantive head coach since Carlos Queiroz stepped down following a dismal start to Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Ghana have lost both of their opening fixtures, sitting bottom of Group C without a point.

They fell 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire in their first match, then surrendered a two-goal advantage to lose 4-2 to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry have since set up a five-member committee to identify suitable candidates.

The committee is due to present its findings to the Sports Ministry on Friday, 9 October.

Ghana's next fixtures are a November double-header against Somalia in the AFCON qualifiers, also at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dwight Yorke's coaching career and credentials

Yorke, who was a central figure in Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United squad that completed the historic treble in 1998/99, holds a UEFA Pro Licence alongside UEFA A and B qualifications, obtained during his time working with the club's youth academy at Carrington.

He began his senior managerial career with Australian A-League club Macarthur FC in July 2022 and led the side to its first Australia Cup title in his debut season.

In November 2024, he was appointed head coach of Trinidad and Tobago, the nation he represented and captained at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

That tenure ended in March 2026 after the Caribbean side failed to secure World Cup qualification, with Yorke posting four wins from 18 matches in charge.

Walid Regragui linked with Black Stars job

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Walid Regragui has emerged as a candidate to replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach.

The 51-year-old Moroccan coach famously guided the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh