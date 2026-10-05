Thomas Muller publicly backed two players as his leading candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or in his personal newsletter

The German legend pointed to the 2026 World Cup as a key reason behind his selections

One of his picks has already registered 12 goal involvements this season, including a hat-trick in a 7-0 win

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Former Germany and Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has named Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé as his two standout candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, citing their performances at this year's World Cup as the primary basis for his assessment.

Thomas Muller snubs Lamine Yamal and names two candidates he thinks can win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photos by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey, Franck Fife and Mauro Pimentel.

Source: Getty Images

Writing in his personal newsletter, as quoted by Sky Sport Germany, Muller identified the pair as the players whose individual displays had impressed him most throughout the tournament.

"For me, there are two candidates whose individual performances have impressed me the most, and those are Michael Olise and his brilliant World Cup partner Kylian Mbappe," Muller wrote, as quoted by Fotmob.

Thomas Muller's case for Olise and Mbappe

The German legend went beyond the World Cup in making his argument, praising both players for the consistency with which they threaten opposition defences while making it appear effortless.

"The two combine spectacle with goal threat. In detail, they manage to be efficient with their finesse and power and to make the whole thing look incredibly easy. For me, that's the stuff of a world-class footballer. It simply needs a touch of magic," he added.

Muller reserved particular praise for Olise, noting that the Bayern Munich forward's strong form had carried into the 2026/27 club season.

Olise's explosive start to the season

The winger has registered 12 goal involvements across all competitions this term, contributing eight goals and four assists, according to Transfermarkt.

His most eye-catching contribution came before the international break, when he scored a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin.

"It's nothing new how he converts those chances from outside the penalty area, but it's still always a sight to behold," Muller said.

Mbappé, meanwhile, remains one of the most widely recognised contenders for the award after another exceptional campaign at the highest level.

Muller's backing adds a notable perspective to what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal snubbed for Ballon d’Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spanish international Fran Garcia picked Fabian Ruiz over Lamine Yamal as his preferred winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Garcia praised Yamal but believes Ruiz has made a bigger impact this season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh