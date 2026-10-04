Real Betis defender Fran Garcia named Fabian Ruiz as his preferred winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Garcia acknowledged Lamine Yamal as one of the best players in the world but argued Fabian has made a greater difference

The 2026 Ballon d'Or is scheduled to be announced in London on October 26, with several top stars still in contention

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Real Betis defender Fran Garcia has publicly backed Paris Saint-Germain and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, setting aside the widespread expectation that Lamine Yamal would claim football's most prestigious individual award.

Lamine Yamal has been overlooked by Spain teammate Fran Garcia for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse, Franck Fife and Levan Verdzeuli.

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or 2026: Fran Garcia's case for Ruiz

Garcia stopped short of dismissing Yamal's credentials entirely, conceding that the young winger ranks among the finest players on the planet.

However, he argued that Fabian's sustained contributions over the past year give him a stronger claim to the honour.

"Is Lamine Yamal the best player in the world? Yes, for me he's one of the best, without a doubt," Garcia said, as cited by Tribuna.

Despite that assessment, he was unambiguous about his personal preference.

"Would I give him the Ballon d'Or? I already said it this week… For me, if I had to decide, I'd choose Fabian for the last year he's had at PSG and at the World Cup, being important for both his club and the national team," he added.

Garcia acknowledged that Yamal's style captures more attention from spectators but insisted Fabian's ability to shape the outcome of matches should carry equal weight in the Ballon d'Or conversation.

"Even though he's not as flashy a player as Lamine, in the end he makes a difference," he said.

Fabian has featured prominently for both PSG and the Spanish national side, with his performances at the 2026 World Cup drawing particular praise.

Garcia's endorsement adds momentum to what has become a growing debate over which player deserves recognition for the year's body of work.

Yamal among Ballon d'Or leading contenders

Yamal's own case for the award remains compelling.

The teenage winger contributed significantly to Spain's victory at the 2026 World Cup and featured throughout Barcelona's successful La Liga title defence, two achievements that have kept him firmly in the discussion.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on 26 October, with multiple high-profile candidates still in contention for the award.

Lamine Yamal explains what drives him in football

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal disclosed that his motivation in football goes beyond personal statistics and financial rewards.

The 19-year-old Barcelona star believes players who focus too much on goals and assists risk losing the joy of playing the game.

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Source: YEN.com.gh