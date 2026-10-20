A mysterious cat named Nimbus has boldly predicted the winner of the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in a viral Instagram video

The cat, which is reportedly on a three-match winning streak, chose between three bowls labelled Paris SG, Draw and Barcelona ahead of the big game

PSG host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with both European giants having won their first two league phase matches

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A mysterious cat known as Nimbus has predicted the winner of the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona.

Nimbus, a cat on a three-match winning streak, picks between bowls labelled Paris SG, Draw and Barcelona to predict the UCL game. Photo source: @nimbus_pronos/Instagram/PSG, Barcelona (Facebook).

Source: UGC

The two European giants meet at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Kick-off is at 9pm local time, which is 7pm in Ghana.

Both teams have won their opening two matches of the 2026/27 league phase. PSG beat Barcelona 2-1 when they last met in October 2025, with Gonçalo Ramos scoring a late winner.

Nimbus’ prediction has since gone viral on social media.

Nimbus the cat backs PSG to beat Barcelona

In a video shared on its verified Instagram page, nimbus_pronos, the cat was presented with three bowls labelled Paris SG, Draw and Barcelona.

Choosing between the three, Nimbus ate from the bowl marked Paris SG, backing the French champions to win. The caption of the post read, “PSG or Barcelona? Nimbus has spoken!”

According to the post, Nimbus is on a three-match winning streak and is chasing a fourth correct prediction in a row. Over 24,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments had poured in on the video at the time of writing.

The Instagram video of Nimbus, in which it predicts the winner of PSG vs Barcelona, is below.

PSG and Barcelona’s form before clash

Both clubs head into the game in impressive form. PSG sit top of the league phase table and are unbeaten in 12 Champions League matches, having thrashed Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad.

Barcelona have won their last 11 games in all competitions, including a 4-1 win at Galatasaray. On the injury front, PSG will be without Nuno Mendes, while Barcelona are missing Eric García and Jules Koundé.

Forebet’s model favours Barcelona, predicting a 2-1 win for the Spanish side.

Semenyo gets awkward nickname after PSG loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo was handed an awkward nickname after PSG’s 4-2 win at the Etihad.

Popular X account Hater Central mocked the Ghanaian with a crude pun on his surname and compared him to YouTuber KSI.

Several UK outlets also handed him low ratings after he failed to score from six attempts. Reacting after the game, Semenyo admitted he was “beating myself up” over the chances he missed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh