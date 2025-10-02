Lamine Yamal endured a difficult night in FC Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League defeat to PSG

The teenage prodigy was given a tough time by Nuno Mendes, who was named the MVP after the game

Fans have since taken to social media to mock Yamal, reminding him of the bold statements he made ahead of Wednesday’s clash

Barcelona’s first home game of the UEFA Champions League season against Paris Saint-Germain was billed as a spectacle, and it did not disappoint.

Though some of the big names, including the reigning Ballon d’Or holder, Ousmane Dembele, were absent, the night still served up high drama and individual battles that had fans talking long after the final whistle.

Much of the attention was on Lamine Yamal, who had teased on Instagram that he was ready to shine against PSG and prove why many consider him the future of football.

Coming off his Ballon d’Or disappointment to Ousmane Dembele, the teenager entered the tie determined to make a statement. But on the pitch, things unfolded differently.

Nuno Mendes shuts down Lamine Yamal

The contest quickly became a duel between Yamal and Nuno Mendes. In the opening stages, the Barcelona prodigy looked dangerous, gliding past the Portuguese fullback and raising hopes of another dazzling display.

Yet, as the minutes rolled on, Mendes settled, reading Yamal’s movements and cutting off every attempt to break through.

It was not just his defensive work that stood out. Mendes produced a powerful run that set up PSG’s equaliser after Ferran Torres had given the Catalans an early advantage.

The teenager, visibly frustrated, felt Mendes should have been dismissed after fouling him twice, but his appeals only highlighted how much he was struggling to find joy against the defender.

The clash was also a repeat of their meeting four months ago in the UEFA Nations League final, where Mendes had similarly kept the young winger quiet. Reflecting on the night, the Portuguese praised his teammates.

Watch the recap of Mendes' performance against Yamal and Barca:

“It was a close match, but we still believe in ourselves,” Mendes told Canal+ as cited by beIN Sports. “We have a lot of injuries, but the players who played were great.”

Despite Torres opening the scoring for Barcelona after 19 minutes, PSG turned the tide with goals from Mayulu and Goncalo Ramos to secure an important away win.

For Yamal, it was another reminder that while his talent is undeniable, the step up against Europe’s best defenders remains a steep challenge.

Fans troll Yamal after tough outing vs Mendes

Yamal’s pre-match confidence and relative quiet performance against Mendes drew plenty of reactions on social media. Some fans mocked his inability to break free from Mendes’ grip.

@amgabriel_brown posted:

"Is this who they are calling their next Messi? Lol what a joke 😅..."

@adrakwalichai1 wrote:

"Mission Yamal: terminated by Nuno Mendes 🚫⚡️"

@ji_kai2 added:

"I think Mendes sees himself as a winger and Yamal as a defender. 😭"

@it_hafizski joked:

"Even Google Maps can’t help Yamal find space against Nuno 😅."

