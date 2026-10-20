Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season reportedly leads the all-time fan vote with 62%, far ahead of Lionel Messi’s 2012 campaign, which sits at 13%

Fans are voting on the official Ballon d’Or platform to pick the greatest winning season, with each vote reportedly costing €1 and repeat votes allowed

Voting in the Ballon d’Or of All Time poll closes at midnight Paris time on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, a day after this year’s ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season has reportedly opened a huge lead over Lionel Messi’s best campaigns in the Ballon d’Or of All Time fan vote.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 season reportedly leads Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or of All Time fan vote. Photo source: UEFA/Twitter (Via France 24)/ Reuters (Via Straits Times).

Source: UGC

Fans are voting on the official Ballon d’Or platform to choose the greatest Ballon d’Or-winning season in the award’s history.

Only the 10 legends who have won the prestigious award at least twice are on the ballot. Each vote reportedly costs €1, and fans can vote as many times as they wish, including for the same season.

According to GOAL, voters also enter a draw to win two tickets to this year’s ceremony and a special photo with the trophy. Voting closes at midnight on Tuesday, October 27, Paris time.

How the all-time Ballon d'Or vote stands

Ronaldo’s 2008 season sits on top with 62% of the votes, according to figures reported on Monday, October 19. Messi’s 2012 campaign is a distant second at 13%, while his 2023 triumph follows with 9%.

Ronaldo’s 2017 and 2016 seasons complete the top five with 7% and 2%, respectively. All other winning seasons reportedly hold less than 1% of the votes each.

Because fans can pay to vote more than once, the figures reflect fan backing rather than an expert jury’s verdict.

Why Ronaldo’s 2008 season stands out

Then a Manchester United star, Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 after a remarkable campaign. He scored 42 goals in all competitions, including 31 in the Premier League, to win the European Golden Shoe.

United also won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League double that season. Spanish outlet Defensa Central, which shared the latest standings, described his 2008 season as legendary.

In its own ranking of each legend’s best season, the outlet placed Messi’s 2012 and Ronaldo Nazário’s 2002 behind CR7.

The Instagram post from Defensa Central, in which Ronaldo’s 2008 season tops the list, is below.

How to watch Ballon d’Or 2026

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place on Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium. It is the first time the gala will be held outside Paris.

Proceedings are set to begin at 8 pm GMT, which is 8 pm in Ghana. DAZN will broadcast the ceremony live and free in about 200 markets, and it will also stream on the official Ballon d’Or website.

Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane are among the leading contenders for this year’s men’s award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh