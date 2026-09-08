France Football has officially announced the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé headline a star-studded list featuring players from across Europe and beyond

Sadio Mané is among the African contenders on the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist alongside Achraf Hakimi

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France Football has unveiled the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, setting the stage for one of the most hotly contested editions of the prestigious individual award in recent memory.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé headline the nominee list, with both players having enjoyed standout seasons that place them among the frontrunners for the coveted prize.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Full List of 30-Man Nominees as Lamine Yamal and Mbappé Go Head-to-Head. Photos by Quality Sport Images, Franck Fife and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

African contenders in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race

The shortlist carries notable representation from the African continent, as cited on France Football's official website.

Senegal's Sadio Mané has earned a place among the 30 nominees after shining at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and helping Al-Nassr end their seven-year wait for the Saudi Pro League. He also helped Senegal reach the final of the 2025 AFCON.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, who has been one of Europe's most consistent full-backs over the past year, also makes the list after playing a major role in Morocco's route to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. At the club level, he helped PSG win the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League.

Unfortunately, no Ghanaian made the list. Not even Antoine Semenyo, who had an exceptional campaign with Manchester City, winning the Carabao Cup and scoring in the final of the FA Cup.

Full List of 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees

The list spans several major footballing nations, with Spain and France boasting the largest contingents.

England are represented by Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Declan Rice, while Brazil's nominees include Gabriel, Marquinhos and Vinícius Jr.

Defending Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele features prominently, and record winner Lionel Messi gets a spot in the list. However, his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo misses out.

Nevertheless, Portugal has significant representation, with Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, João Neves and Vitinha all included.

The presence of Julián Quiñones of Mexico marks a rare inclusion for a Saudi-based player, adding further global flavour to the shortlist.

The complete 30-man shortlist is as follows:

Jude Bellingham (England) Pau Cubarsí (Spain) Marc Cucurella (Spain) Ousmane Dembélé (France) Luis Díaz (Colombia) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) Gabriel (Brazil) Erling Haaland (Norway) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) Harry Kane (England) Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) Lamine Yamal (Spain) Sadio Mané (Senegal) Marquinhos (Brazil) Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) Kylian Mbappé (France) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) Lionel Messi (Argentina) João Neves (Portugal) Michael Olise (France) Willian Pacho (Ecuador) Julián Quiñones (Mexico) Declan Rice (England) Rodri (Spain) Fabián Ruiz (Spain) William Saliba (France) Ferran Torres (Spain) Dayot Upamecano (France) Vinícius Jr. (Brazil) Vitinha (Portugal)

The winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or is set to be announced on October 26 in London.

Kane leads updated Ballon d'Or ranking

In another Ballon d'Or-related publication, YEN.com.gh reviewed the latest rankings after the recent round of matches in Europe’s top five leagues.

Harry Kane climbed to the top of the unofficial 2026 standings following a weekend of major changes among the leading contenders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh