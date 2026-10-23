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Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed to Hospital by Ambulance
Football

Bayern Munich Coach Vincent Kompany Rushed to Hospital by Ambulance

by  Ben-oni Blay
2 min read
  • Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital by ambulance after training, sparking huge concern at the German club on Friday
  • Sky Sport Germany reported that the 40-year-old had felt pain in his legs before the Champions League clash with Arsenal due to a recent virus
  • The exact reason for his hospital visit has not been officially confirmed, and Bayern Munich had not released a statement at the time of writing

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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich, Kompany hospital, Bayern coach, Sky Sport Germany, Bayern vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is reportedly taken to hospital by ambulance after training in Munich. Photo source: Bayern Munich.
Source: Facebook

Sky Sport Germany reported the news on Friday, October 23, 2026, saying there were huge concerns about the 40-year-old.

Reports in Germany suggest he collapsed after training at the club’s Säbener Strasse complex. BILD also reported that a rescue helicopter landed at Bayern’s training ground.

The exact reason for his hospital visit has not been officially confirmed. Bayern Munich had not stated at the time of writing.

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Nagelsmann, Conte and 6 others who could replace Carrick if Man United pull the trigger

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Kompany’s recent health concerns

Kompany had reportedly been unwell in the days leading up to the Champions League clash against Arsenal.

According to Sky Sport, he felt pain in his legs before the game due to a virus and resulting hip problems. He also missed training sessions on Monday and Tuesday, with assistant coach Aaron Danks handling the pre-match press conference.

Bayern drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Earlier, Kompany had admitted he did not listen to his body after watching a 6-1 win over RB Leipzig while unwell.

The X post by Sky Sport, in which it shares the news about Kompany, is below.

Managers who could replace Carrick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are among the managers who could replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United if he is sacked.

Read also

Talented Ghanaian goalkeeper suffers life-changing injury, club shares sad update

Carrick has come under pressure following United’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. According to Sky Germany, Nagelsmann is high on United’s list and is immediately available.

Conte has said there are currently no advanced negotiations with any club.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ben-oni Blay avatar

Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.

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Bayern Munich
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