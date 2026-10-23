Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital by ambulance after training, sparking huge concern at the German club on Friday

Sky Sport Germany reported that the 40-year-old had felt pain in his legs before the Champions League clash with Arsenal due to a recent virus

The exact reason for his hospital visit has not been officially confirmed, and Bayern Munich had not released a statement at the time of writing

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is reportedly taken to hospital by ambulance after training in Munich. Photo source: Bayern Munich.

Source: Facebook

Sky Sport Germany reported the news on Friday, October 23, 2026, saying there were huge concerns about the 40-year-old.

Reports in Germany suggest he collapsed after training at the club’s Säbener Strasse complex. BILD also reported that a rescue helicopter landed at Bayern’s training ground.

The exact reason for his hospital visit has not been officially confirmed. Bayern Munich had not stated at the time of writing.

Kompany’s recent health concerns

Kompany had reportedly been unwell in the days leading up to the Champions League clash against Arsenal.

According to Sky Sport, he felt pain in his legs before the game due to a virus and resulting hip problems. He also missed training sessions on Monday and Tuesday, with assistant coach Aaron Danks handling the pre-match press conference.

Bayern drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Earlier, Kompany had admitted he did not listen to his body after watching a 6-1 win over RB Leipzig while unwell.

The X post by Sky Sport, in which it shares the news about Kompany, is below.

Managers who could replace Carrick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are among the managers who could replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United if he is sacked.

Carrick has come under pressure following United’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. According to Sky Germany, Nagelsmann is high on United’s list and is immediately available.

Conte has said there are currently no advanced negotiations with any club.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh