Elmina Sharks goalkeeper William John Donkoh has suffered a life-changing injury after being involved in a motor accident in Cape Coast on Tuesday, October 20

The club said the goalkeeper underwent surgery on Wednesday night and described the development as one of the saddest moments in the club’s entire history

Elmina Sharks pledged to stand with William and his family throughout his recovery, while fans sent messages of support and prayers on social media platforms

Elmina Sharks goalkeeper William John Donkoh has suffered a life-changing injury after being involved in a motor accident in Cape Coast.

Elmina Sharks goalkeeper William John Donkoh, who wears the number 40 jersey, suffers a life-changing injury after a motor accident in Cape Coast. Photo source: @ElminaSharks

Source: Twitter

The club disclosed the news in an official statement shared on X on Thursday, October 22, 2026. According to the statement, the accident happened on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Donkoh sustained severe injuries to his left leg and underwent surgery on Wednesday night. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical team, doctors could not save his left leg, the club said.

Elmina Sharks described the development as “one of the saddest moments” in the club’s history.

Elmina Sharks stands with William Donkoh

In the statement, the club said its board, management, playing body and supporters were deeply saddened by the news.

Elmina Sharks pledged to stand with the goalkeeper and his family throughout his recovery and beyond. The club added that Donkoh, who wears the number 40 jersey, remains a valued member of the Sharks family.

It also asked the football community to keep him and his family in their prayers and to respect their privacy.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

The X post by Elmina Sharks, which shares an update on William John Donkoh, is below.

Football fans send support to Donkoh

Many football fans who saw the statement sent messages of support to the goalkeeper. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@NtefuniTV said:

“Slow. Sending you and your family strength, William.”

@MeatpieWura said:

“Make una no leave am. Put him on an eternal salary, no matter how small it is, because e be sad.”

@joejunior566 said:

“Oww, a wonderful career cut short. We wish him well in his recovery.”

@Eddybless100 said:

“Such devastating news that will shatter the dreams of any footballer. May God strengthen William and the family at this difficult time.”

@Plumme1 said:

“Oh, this is sad.”

Omah Lay allegedly hospitalised

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian singer Omah Lay was allegedly hospitalised after a video of him on a stretcher surfaced online.

The clip, which circulated on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, appeared to show paramedics wheeling him towards an ambulance.

According to some Nigerian outlets, he was reportedly hurt during a stunt rehearsal ahead of a performance. Neither the singer nor his team had issued a statement at the time of the report. Many fans expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh