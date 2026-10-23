Julian Nagelsmann is high on Manchester United’s list should Michael Carrick be sacked, with the former Germany coach immediately available, according to Sky Germany reports

Antonio Conte has dismissed reports about his demands but left the door open to talks if a concrete opportunity arises after leaving Napoli in May

Brighton’s Fabian Hürzeler, Thiago Motta, Marcelo Bielsa, Sergio Conceição, Didier Deschamps and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are also among the possible options mentioned in recent reports

Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are among the managers who could replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United if he is sacked.

Carrick comes under pressure as Julian Nagelsmann is named among his potential replacements. Photo source: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images (Via Bavaria), Man United/Conte (Facebook).

Source: UGC

Carrick has come under pressure following United’s 4-1 defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

After the game, captain Bruno Fernandes questioned the manager’s tactics, a week after Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised the club’s hierarchy.

United were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton earlier in the season. However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says Carrick still has the club’s trust.

Top 8 coaches to replace Michael Carrick

1. Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann is high on Manchester United’s list should Carrick be sacked, according to Plettenberg. The 38-year-old is immediately available after stepping down as Germany coach in July 2026, following a shock World Cup Round of 32 exit on penalties against Paraguay. Plettenberg reported that a move to the Premier League is conceivable for him, although RB Leipzig also remain strongly interested.

2. Antonio Conte

Conte has been without a club since leaving Napoli in May 2026, a year after leading them to the Serie A title. In a recent statement on social media, the Italian said there were currently no negotiations at an advanced stage with any club.

Reports about his financial demands and requests for full control were dismissed as unfounded. However, he added that if a concrete opportunity arose, he would hold discussions with the club concerned. That leaves the door open should the right offer come along.

Below is Conte's press statement shared on X.

3. Fabian Hürzeler

Brighton’s Fabian Hürzeler is also on United’s list alongside Nagelsmann, per Plettenberg. His clear priority, however, is to finish the season with Brighton and secure Champions League qualification, with his contract running until 2029.

4. Thiago Motta

Motta has been out of work for over a year and a half since Juventus sacked him in his first season. At Bologna, he guided the side into the UEFA Champions League.

5. Marcelo Bielsa

The 71-year-old ended a three-year spell with Uruguay after their World Cup exit this summer. Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly an admirer of his work during his time at Athletic Club.

6. Sergio Conceição

Conceição left Al-Ittihad at the end of last season. He won three league titles in seven years at Porto but lasted only half a season at AC Milan.

7. Didier Deschamps

Deschamps stepped down as France coach after the 2026 World Cup, having won the tournament in 2018. He has previously managed Monaco, Juventus and Marseille, although he has not been in club management for a long time.

8. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer, who managed United between 2018 and 2021, could be an option for a short-term boost, according to Planet Football. United fans will remember his impact as interim boss in 2019.

Fabregas admits telling Como to slow down

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Como manager Cesc Fabregas admitted he told his players to slow down after taking a 4-0 lead against Manchester United. The Spaniard said he regretted the decision as it allowed Joshua Zirkzee to pull a goal back in stoppage time.

“I regret the last ten minutes because I was the one who told the team to slow down the tempo,” he said.

Nico Paz scored twice in the Serie A side’s win at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh