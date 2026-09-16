Brazil has confirmed Joao Pedro's withdrawal from their upcoming international fixtures against Australia and India

Fluminense's Martinelli has been named as the Chelsea star's replacement by head coach Carlo Ancelotti

The 24-year-old's absence comes despite a strong start to the 2026/27 Premier League season with the Blues

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has been withdrawn from Brazil's national team squad for the forthcoming international window.

Joao Pedro is out of Brazil's squad ahead of the upcoming international window. Photos by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos and Patrick Khachfe.

Source: Getty Images

Why Joao Pedro was left out of Brazil's squad

According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Pedro is out of the squad after picking up an injury.

The CBF added on Wednesday, September 16, that Fluminense forward Martinelli would replace the 24-year-old for a set of friendly matches scheduled during the extended FIFA break.

Brazil are due to face Australia on September 25 and 29, before taking on India on 3 October.

The withdrawal is particularly ill-timed given how well Joao Pedro has settled into the new season at Stamford Bridge, as cited by The Athletic.

The forward has contributed three goals and three assists across Chelsea's opening four Premier League fixtures in 2026/27, per Transfermarkt, building on an impressive debut campaign in which he registered 20 goals over 50 appearances in all competitions.

That breakout first season earned him a contract extension through to 2034, a notable show of confidence from the club given he had only arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion the previous summer on a seven-year deal.

Carlo Ancelotti's selection dilemma

Despite his productivity at club level, Joao Pedro has found opportunities with the Seleção limited under Carlo Ancelotti.

He was not included in Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and his most recent appearance for his country came on April 1.

Chelsea's next fixture is a Premier League clash against Brentford on Friday, and whether Joao Pedro will be available for that match remains unclear.

Should he sit out, the timing of the international break may work in his favour, allowing him time to recover without missing a significant run of club matches.

Joao Pedro makes Premier League history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joao Pedro scored just 31 seconds into Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 24.

The Brazilian’s strike became the fastest goal ever scored on matchday one of a Premier League season.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh