Michael Oti Adjei is among 100 media figures worldwide entrusted with voting on football's most prestigious individual award

The Media General journalist spent 15 years as a BBC Sports correspondent before becoming a global voice on the Ballon d'Or panel

With Kane, Yamal and Mbappé in the 2026 race, attention turns to who will receive Ghana's coveted vote

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

As the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony draws closer, with London set to host the glittering occasion, one Ghanaian journalist sits at the heart of the decision-making process that will crown football's finest individual performer.

Michael Oti Adjei, a veteran sports journalist, holds Ghana's seat on the global voting panel — a responsibility that places him among an elite group of 100 journalists from the world's top-ranked FIFA nations.

Michael Oti Adjei is Ghana’s sole Ballon d’Or 2026 decision-maker. Photo credit: @josephodei09/X and Franck Fife/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Michael Oti Adjei?

Oti Adjei built his reputation over a distinguished career in sports media.

From 2003 to 2018, he served as BBC Sports Correspondent in Ghana, spending 15 years cementing his status as one of the country's most recognised voices in sports journalism.

He attended Pope John Senior High School, where he studied Science before ultimately finding his calling in the press box, according to Accramommy.

Oti Adjei’s Ballon d’Or voting record

Oti Adjei has participated in multiple recent editions of the award.

In 2024, his vote formed part of the process that saw Rodri, by then with Manchester City, take the honour.

The following year, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé was crowned the 2025 winner, with Oti again among those contributing to the final verdict, per Flashscore.

For the 2026 edition, the names generating the most discussion include England captain Harry Kane, teenage Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Football supporters across Ghana and beyond will be watching to see where the country's vote lands.

How is the Ballon d’Or decided?

The Ballon d'Or voting system is designed to reflect informed, global opinion.

Each of the 100 eligible journalists ranks 10 players from an official shortlist, assigning points on a sliding scale — 15 points for a first-place selection, down to one point for tenth.

The player with the highest total across all ballots is crowned champion, with voters weighing individual brilliance, team success, and overall conduct throughout the season.

Everything to know about Ballon d'Or 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in London on Monday, October 26, with Thierry Henry and Kate Scott as hosts.

Fans can watch the event live and free on DAZN by creating an account or stream it on the official Ballon d’Or website.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh