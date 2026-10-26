France Football admitted that winner profiles for Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal were accidentally published

The organising body insisted the premature publication did not confirm the winner or reveal the final podium in any way

The articles were removed after sparking widespread speculation, with the official announcement still set for the London Palladium Theatre

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France Football has addressed the embarrassing incident in which pre-written winner profiles for three leading Ballon d'Or contenders appeared on the award's official website before the ceremony took place.

The profiles, featuring Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, were briefly visible on the Ballon d'Or website, immediately setting off a wave of speculation across football circles about who would claim this year's prize.

France Football, Ballon d’Or organisers, has broken its silence after accidentally naming the winners. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or organisers clarify premature publication

In an official statement, France Football explained that the content had been prepared well in advance for all nominees as part of standard preparation, allowing the team to publish relevant material promptly once the result was confirmed.

The organisation was clear that the accidental release revealed nothing about the outcome.

"Portraits of some Ballon d'Or nominees prepared by [Ballon D'Or Website] were inadvertently published online," the statement read, as quoted by Legit.ng.

"These articles had been prepared in advance for all nominees in the event of a win. They DO NOT, in any way, reveal the podium, which remains unknown to everyone at this time."

The affected articles were taken down after the incident had already generated considerable discussion among supporters online.

Preparing multiple versions of outcome-based content ahead of major sporting events is a recognised practice in sports journalism, allowing outlets to respond efficiently once an announcement is made.

France Football's clarification points to exactly this kind of contingency preparation rather than any intentional leak.

Kane, Mbappé and Yamal among top contenders

The three players whose profiles surfaced are widely regarded as among the strongest candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Kane's entry focused on his goalscoring record at Bayern Munich, while Mbappé's profile centred on his consistency and achievements since joining Real Madrid.

Yamal's article carried notable language, describing the Barcelona forward as the "new king of football," a phrase that only added to the frenzy surrounding the incident given his breakout performances at club and international level this season.

Despite France Football's clarification, the episode has kept attention firmly on the award and the three players involved.

The official announcement is scheduled to take place at the London Palladium Theatre.

Meet the only man who knows Ballon d'Or winner

YEN.com.gh previously reported that France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia keeps the identities of Ballon d’Or winners secret until the official ceremony.

Garcia has also disclosed that Real Madrid put significant pressure on organisers ahead of a previous event, raising concerns about the award process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh