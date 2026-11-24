Morocco formally wrote to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over an alleged phone call between Senegal's FSF president and a CAS arbitrator

French investigative journalist Romain Molina reported that the FSF president spoke with arbitrator Ulrich Haas on Sunday for several minutes

CAS is set to deliver its ruling on the 2025 AFCON final dispute on Tuesday afternoon, with Morocco and Senegal both awaiting the verdict

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Morocco has formally notified the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) of an alleged telephone exchange between Senegal Football Federation (FSF) president Abdoulaye Fall and one of the arbitrators presiding over the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final case.

French investigative journalist Romain Molina reported that Fall held a phone conversation lasting several minutes on Sunday (November 22) with Ulrich Haas, one of three arbitrators appointed to adjudicate the high-profile dispute.

Morocco has reported the Senegal FA president to CAS over an alleged phone call with one of the AFCON 2025 aribtrators. Photos by Eurasia Sport Images and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

African football expert Micky Jnr also indicated that Morocco had raised the matter with CAS and was weighing further steps in response.

Reuters reported on Tuesday (November 24) that Morocco had notified CAS of the alleged contact, though the wire agency could not independently confirm whether the conversation took place or establish what was discussed.

AFCON title dispute heads toward final verdict

The allegation surfaces at a critical moment, with CAS due to announce its ruling on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in the afternoon.

The underlying dispute traces back to the AFCON final on January 18 in Rabat, where Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time, with Pape Gueye's strike proving decisive.

The match was overshadowed by controversy after Senegal's players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest at a late penalty awarded to Morocco. Brahim Diaz subsequently missed the spot-kick before play resumed.

The Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board reversed the result on 17 March, handing Morocco a 3-0 walkover on the grounds that Senegal had forfeited the fixture.

Senegal lodged an appeal with CAS on 25 March, seeking to have the original result and the trophy restored.

What the alleged contact could mean

Arbitrators presiding over CAS proceedings are required to remain independent throughout the process.

While the reported conversation does not, by itself, establish misconduct or indicate that Haas acted improperly, any confirmed procedural irregularity could carry legal weight if the eventual ruling is challenged before Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court. Such appeals, however, are limited to specific legal and procedural grounds.

At this stage, neither the alleged phone call nor Morocco's complaint to CAS constitutes proof of wrongdoing.

CAS has confirmed its decision will be delivered Tuesday afternoon, bringing one of African football's most contentious title disputes closer to a resolution.

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Source: YEN.com.gh