France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia holds the identities of Ballon d'Or winners under strict secrecy until the official ceremony

Garcia previously disclosed how Real Madrid exerted considerable pressure ahead of a past ceremony, raising questions about the process

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in London with Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé among the frontrunners

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As the 2026 Ballon d'Or race draws growing attention, one man sits at the centre of football's biggest secret: Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football, the French magazine that oversees the award.

The editor-in-chief of France Football, Vincent Garcia, is the only man who knows the winner of the Ballon d'Or before anyone else. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Meet the only man who knows the Ballon d'Or winner

Garcia made his position unambiguous ahead of last year's ceremony. Speaking to Telefoot in September 2025, he stated plainly, as cited by Tribuna:

"I am the only person who knows the winner of the Ballon d'Or."

He added that protecting the result's confidentiality was non-negotiable, even at the cost of his standing with powerful figures in the sport.

Beyond safeguarding the winner's identity, Garcia leads the editorial team that compiles the list of nominees before international journalists submit their votes.

He also casts a ballot himself as France's representative on the jury, a vote that carries no greater or lesser weight than any other juror's.

His role has previously put him at the centre of controversy. Speaking on L'Équipe du Soir on October 28, 2024, Garcia acknowledged that Real Madrid had applied significant pressure ahead of that year's ceremony but maintained that the club received no preferential treatment.

Watch Garcia's interview, as shared on X:

He also said he was surprised by the Spanish club's decision not to attend.

Who will win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

The field this year is generating considerable debate among football fans and analysts.

Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé are among the most prominent names in contention for the coveted prize on Monday, October 26.

One notable change for the 2026 edition is the venue. The ceremony will be held at the Palladium Theatre in London, moving away from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, which has hosted several recent editions of the event.

Until the official announcement, Garcia remains the sole guardian of the result, and football's most closely watched individual honour stays sealed.

Yamal leads Ballon d'Or rankings by CIES

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal leads the CIES Football Observatory’s latest 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings, finishing ahead of stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane.

The rankings assess players’ performances while considering the level of competition in the matches they play.

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Source: YEN.com.gh