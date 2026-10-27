Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or, ending England's 25-year wait for a men's winner since Michael Owen in 2001

The Bayern Munich striker finished the 2025/26 season with 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country

Kane responded to his historic triumph with a brief but pointed nine-word message posted on X

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Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or, beating Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim football's most prestigious individual award at the London Palladium Theatre on Monday, October 26.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Harry Kane Sends 9-Word Message After Beating Mbappe and Yamal. Photo by Jeff Spicer - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Kane's 9-word message after Ballon d'Or win

The Bayern Munich and England captain took to X shortly after his triumph, sharing a message that distilled his philosophy in just nine words:

"Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise."

Rather than offering a lengthy celebratory post, Kane's response on X was characteristically understated.

The nine-word statement captured something broader than football, drawing attention to the discipline and patience that underpin sustained excellence at the highest level.

His choice to respond so briefly, after surpassing two of the sport's most celebrated current names, reinforced the sentiment within the message itself.

Ballon d'Or: Kane edges Mbappe and Yamal

The 2025/26 campaign was a historic one for Kane.

According to beIN Sports, he registered 73 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions for club and country, with 61 of those coming in a Bayern Munich shirt.

That volume of output proved decisive in placing him above Real Madrid's Mbappe and Barcelona teenager Yamal in the final Ballon d'Or rankings.

Kane's victory carries particular significance for English football. Michael Owen was the last Englishman to win the award, claiming it in 2001, meaning Kane ended a 25-year wait for the country to produce a men's Ballon d'Or winner.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward built his reputation steadily over many years as one of Europe's most consistent strikers before joining Bayern Munich in 2023.

His latest achievement marks the defining moment of a career spent accumulating goals and records rather than headlines.

After years of near misses and close calls at the international level with England, Kane now holds the individual prize that had long eluded him, completing a remarkable arc from promising striker to the world's best player.

Ballon d'Or: How much Kane will receive?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Harry Kane would not receive any official cash prize for winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, despite becoming the first Englishman to claim the award in 25 years.

The prestigious trophy has no associated prize money, although its estimated value stands at $3,500.

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Source: YEN.com.gh