The father of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has shared a video tour of a room in the family home dedicated entirely to his son

The space features framed photographs, posters, Barcelona memorabilia and a personalised birthday banner with the phrase 'Hustle hard 304'

Yamal, who finished third in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings, has risen to become one of football's most celebrated young talents

Mounir Nasraoui, father of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, has offered football fans a rare look at a room in his home that serves as a heartfelt tribute to his son's extraordinary career.

Lamine Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, shows off his home dedicated to his son. Photo credit: Jeff Spicer - UEFA/Getty and @MARCAinENGLISH/X.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Yamal's dad's home, dedicated to Barcelona star

In a video circulating online, shared by Marca, Nasraoui walks viewers through the space, which is lined with framed photographs, posters, Barcelona-themed decorations and a collection of football memorabilia assembled to honour the teenage winger's rapid ascent in world football.

The room carries the warmth of a family celebration rather than a formal display. Every corner reflects the pride of a father watching his child grow into one of the sport's most talked-about figures.

Among the items on show, one detail stands out particularly: a large banner reading "Feliz cumpleaños" alongside the phrase "Hustle hard 304," giving the space a personal dimension that goes well beyond club colours and trophies.

The video offers fans a side of Yamal that rarely surfaces in the midst of his on-pitch heroics.

While supporters are accustomed to watching the winger leave defenders trailing in his wake at the Camp Nou, this glimpse into the family home reveals the quieter, more personal story behind his rise.

Below is the video, as shared on X:

Lamine Yamal's growing status in world football

At 19, Lamine Yamal has already carved out a position among the elite of European football.

His consistent performances for Barcelona have drawn widespread admiration, and his standing in the global game was underscored when he finished third in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings, a remarkable achievement for a player still in the early stages of his career.

Nasraoui's dedicated room reflects the significance of those milestones for the family, transforming a corner of their home into a living record of a journey that continues to capture the imagination of football fans around the world.

Yamal breaks silence after Ballon d'Or snub

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal shared a message on Instagram after finishing third behind Harry Kane in the 2026 Ballon d’Or race.

The Barcelona star struck a defiant tone, suggesting he remains determined to win football’s most prestigious individual award in the future.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh