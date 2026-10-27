Lamine Yamal took to Instagram after finishing third at the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which Harry Kane won

The Barcelona forward posted a defiant message hinting that his time to claim the award will come

Yamal's third-place finish came despite a remarkable season of 25 goals and 20 assists for club and country

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FC Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal has broken his silence on social media after missing out on the 2026 Ballon d'Or, sending a composed but determined message to the football world following Harry Kane's historic victory.

Lamine Yamal has reacted for the first time after missing out on the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal reacts after Ballon d'Or snub

The 19-year-old turned to Instagram to address the outcome, making clear he has accepted the result without letting it shake his confidence.

Rather than express bitterness, he struck a reflective tone, writing:

"IT WILL COME. Good things take time, I trust the path I'm building. Without a hurry, with excitement and with tranquillity that someday my time will come."

He also acknowledged the award recipients and quickly redirected his focus towards club football, adding,

"Congratulations to the winners. My focus is again on what's important: to make FC Barcelona win again. 🖤"

What stands out from Yamal's response is the absence of frustration. His post reads more as a declaration of intent than a concession.

Below is Yamal's post, as shared on Instagram:

Yamal finishes third in 2026 Ballon d'Or

The result marked another near-miss for the teenage sensation, who had placed second at the 2025 Ballon d'Or, behind Ousmane Dembele.

This time around, he finished third despite producing one of the most complete individual seasons in world football.

Yamal contributed 25 goals and 20 assists across the campaign, helping Barcelona secure the La Liga title while also playing a central role in Spain's World Cup triumph, according to Ballon d'Or's website.

Even so, it was not enough to edge out Kane, whose victory made him the first English player to claim the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Yamal tipped to win 2027 Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that prediction platform Polymarket has placed Lamine Yamal as the early favourite to win the 2027 Ballon d’Or.

The platform’s forecast has attracted attention after it correctly tipped Harry Kane to claim the 2026 award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh