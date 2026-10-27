Photos from the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony captured Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal in near tears after missing out on the award

The 19-year-old was among the top contenders for football's biggest individual honour before Kane claimed the prize

Yamal's heartbroken expression quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the ceremony on social media

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal appeared visibly heartbroken at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony after watching Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane lift football's most coveted individual prize.

Lamine Yamal looked dejected after losing the 2026 Ballon d'Or to Harry Kane on October 26, 2026. Photos by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's reaction after losing the Ballon d'Or emerges

Photographs circulating online showed the 19-year-old Spanish sensation seated in a black suit, his eyes glistening with what appeared to be tears as the award was handed to Kane.

The images spread rapidly across social media, sparking widespread discussion among football supporters worldwide.

Below is Yamal's first reaction, as shared on X:

Yamal had entered the ceremony as one of the strongest contenders, off the back of another standout campaign that further cemented his reputation as one of the most thrilling young players in the game.

Despite that, he finished behind Kane and Kylian Mbappe when the final verdict was delivered.

It is worth noting that Yamal himself has not publicly addressed what he was experiencing at that moment, and the images alone cannot confirm his precise state of mind.

Fans react to Yamal’s emotional moment

Nonetheless, the images have prompted discussion among supporters, with many expressing sympathy for the teenager as he watched the award go to another player.

@not13ivan wrote:

"Don’t cry."

@popcrnshower added:

"He’s not that guy yet. He can be one day, but Kane is on another level."

@Goodluck_vibes trolled:

"Lamine Yamal became the first teenager to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony with two different girlfriends and still lose. 💀😂"

@kevin_keagan summed up with a similar sentiment:

"Cameraman deserves the Ballon d'Or for this pic, it's gonna feed millions."

Yamal's Ballon d'Or journey is far from over

Despite the disappointment, the broader context around Yamal's career offers considerable perspective.

At just 19, he already ranks among the elite names in world football, and the Ballon d'Or podium finish itself is a testament to the extraordinary level he has reached at such a young age.

His continued development at Barcelona, where he has grown into one of the club's most important players, means future opportunities to compete for the award are virtually guaranteed.

The emotional reaction, however raw it appeared, may well serve as powerful motivation for the seasons ahead.

Yamal tipped to become world's best player

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick believes Lamine Yamal has what it takes to become the world’s best player, adding that the teenager may already have reached that level.

Flick praised the 19-year-old’s outstanding performances for club and country, describing his contribution during Barcelona’s opening eight matches of the season as extraordinary.

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Source: YEN.com.gh