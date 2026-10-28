Fresh details have emerged after Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany collapsed at the club's training complex on October 23

The 40-year-old Belgian coach dislocated his shoulder in the fall and had been battling severe headaches throughout the day

Neurological examinations were conducted in the days following the incident as doctors worked to establish a diagnosis

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Vincent Kompany, the head coach of Bayern Munich, was rushed to hospital after collapsing at the club's Säbener Straße training complex in Munich last Friday (October 23), with fresh reports now shedding more light on the incident.

A fresh update on Vincent Kompany's health has emerged after the Bayern Munich coach collapsed on October 23, 2026. Photo by Stuart Franklin - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Fresh details emerge after Kompany's collapse

German outlet tz, citing Absolut Bayern, reported that the 40-year-old tactician sustained a shoulder dislocation when he hit the ground during the fall.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment before being admitted for inpatient care. A confirmed medical diagnosis has not yet been issued.

According to the reports, Kompany had been suffering from severe headaches for much of the day before the incident occurred.

Medical staff subsequently carried out comprehensive neurological examinations in the days that followed as doctors worked to understand what caused the collapse.

Kompany's recent health struggles

Reports also indicated that Kompany had privately acknowledged the strain his workload was placing on him and had started taking steps to reduce his day-to-day responsibilities at the club before the incident took place.

The former Manchester City defender had reportedly been battling illness before Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash against Arsenal, experiencing leg pain linked to a virus and hip problems, according to Sky Sports.

He missed training on Monday and Tuesday, with assistant coach Aaron Danks taking over media duties, before Bayern drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21.

Bayern Munich await further updates

Managing a club of Bayern Munich's stature brings considerable pressure, with the German giants competing across multiple fronts domestically and in European competition.

Kompany has been at the helm since joining the club in 2024, tasked with sustaining their standing among the continent's elite.

For now, however, the focus is firmly on his wellbeing. The full extent of his condition and the precise cause of the collapse remain unclear, and any firm conclusions would be premature ahead of a confirmed diagnosis.

Bayern supporters are hoping for encouraging news as the club awaits further medical clarity on their coach's condition.

Egypt coach collapses during brawl among wives

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Egypt coach Hossam Hassan’s two wives allegedly engaged in a physical fight at a luxury hotel café in Porto Marina.

The coach reportedly fainted while attempting to break up the heated confrontation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh