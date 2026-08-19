Hossam Hassan's two wives allegedly got into a physical altercation at a luxury hotel café in Porto Marina

The Egypt football coach reportedly fainted while trying to intervene in the dramatic confrontation

Hassan later signed divorce papers for his first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawi, at a Cairo legal registrar's office

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Egyptian football coach Hossam Hassan found himself at the centre of a personal storm during what was meant to be a quiet holiday on the country's north coast after his two wives allegedly came to blows at a luxury hotel café in Porto Marina.

According to reports, first wife Howaida Al-Gharbawi and second wife Dina "Dan Adam" Mustafa were involved in a heated argument that escalated into a physical fight, with witnesses describing the scene as a hair-pulling brawl inside the hotel café.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan collapses after his two wives allegedly brawl at bar. Photo by Thomas Coex.

Source: Getty Images

Hossam Hassan's wives brawl, divorces one

According to Sun Sport, relatives stepped in as the chaos unfolded, and security personnel were eventually called to the scene. Both women reportedly sustained cuts and bruises in the confrontation.

The situation took a more serious turn when Hassan, who had apparently attempted to intervene, lost consciousness during the ordeal, according to Al Arabiya.

Watch the alleged brawl, as shared on X:

His lawyer subsequently pushed back against what he called rumours surrounding a health crisis, telling Sky News Arabia that the coach was in good health.

In the days that followed, Hassan formally ended his marriage to Howaida, completing the divorce proceedings at a legal registrar's office in Cairo.

The couple had been married for several decades and share three children together.

Under Egyptian law, Muslim men are legally permitted to marry up to four wives at once, provided they treat each spouse equally in terms of housing, financial support and living standards, as cited by talkSPORT.

The state registrar is also legally required to inform any existing wife of a new marriage through an official notice.

Hossam Hassan is believed to have divorced his first wife after the reported brawl at the bar. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Hassan's performance as Egypt coach

The incident occurred shortly after Hassan guided Egypt through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the most high-pressure tournaments in international football.

He returned to the national team coaching role in 2024, having previously held the position on multiple occasions.

Beyond his work in the dugout, the 60-year-old remains one of the most celebrated figures in Egyptian football history.

During his playing career, he formed a widely admired partnership with his twin brother Ibrahim Hassan, a combination that left a lasting mark on the country's football legacy.

Hassan accuses FIFA of rigging Argentina match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hossam Hassan accused FIFA of rigging his team’s 2026 World Cup Round of 16 defeat to Argentina.

He made the claim after the Pharaohs lost 3-2 to the defending champions in a dramatic clash on July 7.

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Source: YEN.com.gh