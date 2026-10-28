Kenyan musician Stivo Simple Boy visited Microafia Healthcare on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, for a fertility analysis

The test followed a DNA result confirming he was not the biological father of his former partner Brenda's son

Dr Ngumba Peter conducted the examination and assessed several fertility parameters, including motility and morphology

Kenyan musician Stivo Simple Boy took matters into his own hands after a DNA test ruled him out as the biological father of his former partner Brenda's child, walking into a medical facility to have his fertility assessed.

Stivo Simple Boy takes a fertility test after DNA ruled him out as son's father. Image credit: Stivo Simple Boy.

Source: Facebook

The Kenyan singer visited Microafia Healthcare, situated in Zambezi Building, K&K Place, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, where physician Dr Ngumba Peter carried out an analysis to evaluate the quality and condition of his male reproductive system.

The entire process was captured on video and shared online.

What the fertility examination involved

Dr Ngumba outlined the various components of the test, noting that men are typically advised to abstain from sexual activity for between three and seven days before providing a sample.

He then placed a drop of the sample onto a microscope slide and studied it under magnification, assessing parameters such as motility, concentration, forward progression, viability, and morphology — measurements that collectively help determine how well male fluid functions and whether it is structurally normal.

After reviewing the findings, Dr Ngumba offered his initial assessment. "It's quite a lot," he said of the concentration, though he flagged quantity as a factor worth monitoring.

He went further to suggest that the results pointed in a positive direction.

"A guy can fertilise," the doctor stated, adding that analysis is a valuable tool when evaluating male reproductive health.

He also used the occasion to encourage men more broadly to seek fertility testing when questions arise.

Stivo's ex-wife claims and paternity controversy

The examination came in the wake of an emotional video in which Brenda publicly addressed the DNA outcome, alleging that Stivo Simple Boy had been aware of the paternity situation all along.

She also claimed that much of their shared domestic life had revolved around generating content for social media, and that she had been confronted with the DNA documents by a man connected to the musician.

The revelation triggered a wave of online discussion, with a segment of social media users questioning whether Stivo was capable of fathering children at all.

His decision to undergo the test was a direct response to that speculation.

It is worth noting, however, that an analysis alone does not serve as a definitive measure of a man's ability to conceive, as fertility is shaped by a broader set of medical and reproductive factors.

The Instagram post on STivo Simple Boy's fertility test is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh