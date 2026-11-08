Former German international Gerald Asamoah brought 55 German medical professionals to Ghana to perform free heart surgeries on children in need

The Gerald Asamoah Foundation partnered with Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to support life-changing medical interventions across the country

Asamoah opened up on his plans to expand the initiative beyond Accra to Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region

Gerald Asamoah has taken his commitment to his homeland a step further, organising a team of 55 German medical professionals to travel to Ghana and perform heart surgeries on children, entirely free of charge.

The mission is personal for Asamoah. Having left Ghana at 12 years old to build his life and football career in Germany, he has never lost sight of where he came from.

Gerald Asamoah brought 55 German medical professionals to Ghana for free heart surgeries. Photo credit: Picture Alliance/Getty and @gerald.asamoah/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Through the Gerald Asamoah Foundation, he has channelled the rewards of his success into medical support for vulnerable children, some of whom have travelled to Germany for treatment.

He highlighted the case of two children who underwent operations abroad and are now attending school, a milestone that continues to fuel his resolve.

"It doesn't matter how much money goes into this. What matters to me is seeing the children recover, smile and play again after their operations," Asamoah said.

Korle Bu partnership and plans for Kumasi, others

The foundation has established a working partnership with Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to deliver these medical interventions. But Asamoah is not content to stop there.

He has expressed a clear intention to extend the programme to Kumasi and communities across the Ashanti Region, with ambitions to eventually reach even more parts of the country.

He also paid tribute to the German doctors and nurses who give up their annual leave to volunteer their time and skills in Ghana, describing their sacrifice as central to the initiative's success.

Watch Asamoah explain the passion behind his foundation, as shared on X:

Gerald Asamoah's plea for wider support

Beyond the surgeries themselves, Asamoah is using his platform to appeal to individuals, businesses, and government institutions to get behind charitable causes in a more meaningful way.

"If you have the opportunity to help somebody, try to help. You never know what tomorrow holds," he urged.

Asamoah represented Germany at the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups after beginning his football journey in Ghana.

His post-football life is adding a new chapter to that legacy, one measured not in goals or appearances, but in the number of children given a second chance at a healthy life.

Asamoah receives Germany’s Federal Cross of Merit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Gerald Asamoah had received one of Germany’s highest national honours for his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

The recognition, presented in Accra, also celebrates his humanitarian work through the Gerald Asamoah Foundation, which supports children living with heart defects.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh