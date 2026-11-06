FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has stayed home since the tragic on-field collision that led to the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel

Owono released an emotional statement, saying these had been the most difficult days of his life following de Miguel's passing

The Equatorial Guinea international deactivated his Instagram account after facing a wave of online abuse in the wake of the incident

Jesus Owono is reportedly finding it deeply difficult to cope in the days following the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who passed away after the two players collided during a Spanish second-division match earlier this week.

Jesus Owono's current condition since the passing of Jesús de Miguel has emerged. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Heartbreaking updates on Jesus Owono emerge

The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international has not returned to training since travelling back to Andorra, and reports from Marca indicate that his mother, close family members and former teammates have gathered around him to offer support.

Club owner Gerard Piqué is also said to be personally involved in making sure Owono has access to the help he needs during this period.

His teammate Lautaro Spatz stepped forward publicly to defend the goalkeeper, making clear that Owono would never deliberately harm another player.

FC Andorra has also confirmed that it is providing psychological support to squad members affected by the incident.

However, Owono has also faced a torrent of hostile messages on social media, leading him to deactivate his Instagram account.

Spanish police have since launched a routine investigation into the circumstances of De Miguel's death, a standard procedure in cases of this nature.

The fatal collision between Owono and De Miguel

The collision occurred on Monday, November 2, during the second-division fixture between Andorra and Tenerife.

Owono came out to challenge De Miguel as the forward pressed towards goal, and the contact left De Miguel severely injured. He was taken to hospital immediately but died on Tuesday morning (November 3). He was 30 years old.

Watch the horrific clash between Owono and De Miguel, as shared on X (viewer discretion advised):

Shortly after the tragedy, Owono stated FC Andorra in which he expressed his grief and his solidarity with De Miguel's family, according to Goal.

"I struggle to find the words, and it is very hard for me to process what has happened," he said in the statement.

Per data culled from Transfermarkt, Owono has earned 47 caps for the Equatorial Guinea national team and is a respected figure in his country's football setup.

The incident has sent shockwaves through both clubs and drawn an outpouring of condolences from across the Spanish football community.

Expert calls for investigation into Jesus Owono

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Spanish criminal law professor called for a judicial investigation into Jesus Owono over his fatal collision with Jesús de Miguel.

He questioned whether Owono's challenge exceeded the normal risks of football, pointing to his knee making contact with De Miguel's ribcage.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh