Former German international Gerald Asamoah has received one of Germany’s highest civilian honours, the Federal Cross of Merit, in recognition of his outstanding service and efforts in fostering friendship between Ghana and Germany.

The touching ceremony took place on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Accra, as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier personally presented the award to the former Schalke 04 striker.

Asamoah, visibly emotional, stood before an audience that celebrated his long journey from Ghana to the heart of German football.

A trailblazer in every sense, Asamoah made history as the first African-born player to represent Germany at the senior level.

Beyond his exploits on the pitch, he has become a respected voice for inclusion, using his influence to unite people across cultures.

Through the Gerald Asamoah Foundation for Children with Heart Conditions, he has offered life-changing medical support to children battling heart defects, particularly in Ghana.

Below is a video of doctors flown by Asamoah to Ghana to perform surgery:

His compassion and commitment to humanity have earned him admiration far beyond football circles.

President Steinmeier praised Asamoah for his tireless advocacy, highlighting his role as an ambassador for the “School Without Racism” project.

“That's something you can wear day and night now,” the president joked after handing over the medal, drawing laughter from guests as Asamoah smiled and took a deep breath in gratitude.

In his acceptance speech, the 47-year-old expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition, dedicating it to everyone who has been part of his life story, from his humble beginnings in Mampong to his years as a professional athlete in Europe.

"That I’m receiving something like this, I still can’t believe it. But it’s pure joy,” he said, laughing nervously after accidentally dropping the certificate during the ceremony, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

“It’s simply pride that the work I do is paying off. When God blesses someone, you have to try to give something back.”

Gerald Asamoah's inspiring story

Born in Mampong in Ghana’s Ashanti Region and raised in Germany, Asamoah earned his first call-up to the national team under Rudi Völler in 2001.

He went on to play for clubs such as Hannover 96 and Schalke 04, and featured for Germany at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where the team finished as runners-up.

Away from football, saving lives and fighting for inclusion, Asamoah has also made his mark in Ghana’s hospitality industry.

He owns Asa Royal Hotel, situated about three kilometres from the popular Kumasamba La Bamba Beach.

Asamoah spends big to save kids

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared Gerald Asamoah’s incredible act of kindness after he flew 35 medical experts from Germany to Ghana to perform free heart surgeries for children with hole-in-heart conditions.

The week-long exercise saved 28 children and was valued at about €250,000 (GH¢4.4 million).

