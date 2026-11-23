The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed it will announce its ruling on the disputed 2025 AFCON final on Tuesday, November 24

Senegal's football federation appealed to CAS after CAF overturned their 1-0 extra-time victory and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win

The case stems from a 17-minute pitch walkout by Senegal's players during the final in Rabat in January 2026

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to deliver its ruling on the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

In a procedural notice issued on Monday, November 23, CAS confirmed that all parties had been formally notified of the scheduled announcement time, stating the decision would be communicated on Tuesday (November 24) afternoon.

The tribunal urged both the public and media to follow only its official channels for updates and said it would suspend further press communication until the verdict is released.

Senegal vs Morocco: When CAS Will Decide the True Winner of 2025 AFCON. Photos by DeFodi Images and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

How the 2025 AFCON final dispute began

The controversy originated on January 18, when Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1–0 after extra time in Rabat.

Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute of extra time, shortly after Moroccan forward Brahim Diaz missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Watch highlights of the 2025 AFCON final, as shared on YouTube:

However, the match was marred by a significant interruption. Following the penalty award, Senegal's players exited the pitch in protest, causing a delay of roughly 17 minutes before play resumed.

CAF's Appeal Board took action on March 17, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match under Article 84 of the competition regulations and awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory.

Senegal's Football Federation (FSF) lodged an appeal with CAS on March 25, challenging that decision and seeking reinstatement of their original result.

The case pits the FSF against both CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF). CAS has not indicated which direction its decision is likely to take, nor has it disclosed the specific arguments presented by each party.

Tuesday's CAS announcement is expected to bring a formal resolution to one of African football's most contentious recent disputes, with both nations awaiting clarity on who will be officially recognised as the 2025 AFCON champions.

Four times CAS has ruled against CAF

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined four major cases in which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled against CAF as Senegal and Morocco await its latest decision.

If CAS rules in Senegal’s favour, the Teranga Lions could be recognised as two-time AFCON champions, having won their first title in 2021.

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Source: YEN.com.gh