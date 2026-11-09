Lamine Yamal strengthened his Ballon d'Or claim with an assist in Barcelona's 2-1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday

The 19-year-old leads Polymarket's 2027 Ballon d'Or projections with a 25% probability, ahead of Kylian Mbappe

Reigning winner Harry Edward Kane has been given only a 5% chance of retaining his crown

Lamine Yamal has further cemented his position as the frontrunner for the 2027 Ballon d'Or following a standout display in Barcelona's 2-1 comeback victory against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (November 8), adding to what is already one of the most productive starts to a season in European football.

Lamine Yamal leads the early 2027 Ballon d'Or projections ahead of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. Photos by Quality Sport Images and Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal leads 2027 Ballon d'Or race

The 19-year-old registered an assist as Hansi Flick's side overturned a deficit to claim all three points, continuing a run of form that has left rivals struggling to keep pace.

Across 16 appearances in all competitions this season, Yamal has contributed directly to 25 goals — 13 scored and 12 assisted, per Transfermarkt.

That output has translated into tangible recognition in prediction markets, with Polymarket's latest projections placing him at the top of the 2027 Ballon d'Or standings with a 25% probability of winning.

The Barcelona winger has unfinished business with the award. He finished second in 2025 before slipping to third in 2026, and another campaign at this level could make him the youngest winner in the award's history.

Watch Yamal's assist to Fermin, as shared on X:

Ballon d'Or: A crowded race at the top

Kylian Mbappe represents the most credible threat to Yamal's early advantage.

The Real Madrid forward has scored 17 goals and contributed three assists in 16 matches this season, earning a 22% probability according to the same market projections.

Mbappe will be particularly motivated, having finished as runner-up behind Harry Kane in 2026.

Yamal's Barcelona teammate Raphinha sits third in the standings with a 14% probability, while Bayern Munich's Michael Olise follows on 11%.

Desire Doue and Erling Haaland occupy fifth and sixth positions with 9% and 6%, respectively.

Perhaps the most striking figure in the projections belongs to Kane himself. The reigning Ballon d'Or holder, who claimed the prize ahead of Mbappe last month, is currently given just a 5% chance of defending his title — reflecting how dramatically the landscape has shifted since his triumph.

With the season still in its early stages and several months of competitive football remaining, the race is far from settled.

Kane discloses emotional rollercoaster at Ballon d'Or ceremony

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Harry Kane admitted feeling unprecedented pressure ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or announcement in London.

The Bayern Munich striker revealed he was almost frozen with nerves when Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario called his name as the winner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh