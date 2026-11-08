Harry Kane revealed he had never experienced pressure quite like the moments leading up to the 2026 Ballon d'Or announcement in London

The Bayern Munich striker described being almost frozen when Cristiano Ronaldo announced his name as the winner at the ceremony

Kane became the first English player to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen claimed the award in 2001

Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich and England striker, has spoken candidly about the emotional storm he weathered in the moments before his name was read out as the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner.

Harry Kane shares his emotional rollercoaster in the lead-up to his Ballon d'Or victory on October 26, 2026 at the London Theatre Palladium. Photo by Jeff Spicer - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Kane recalls what happened before Ballon d'Or victory

Speaking on French television programme Téléfoot, the 33-year-old recalled feeling a level of anxiety that even years of high-stakes football had not prepared him for.

The ceremony took place in London on October 26, and Kane admitted that the wait for the announcement was unlike anything he had experienced on a pitch.

"I went through every possible emotion. I was really nervous. I had never felt that kind of pressure before, even after all the football matches I've played, because this time, the outcome wasn't really in my hands," he said, as quoted by Bulinews.

When Ronaldo Nazario announced the winner, Kane described a surreal stillness coming over him as he stepped onto the stage.

"When I walked onto the stage, I felt an incredible sense of relief. My heart rate was really high. I was almost frozen when I heard my name. Everything around me just stopped, like in a movie. It was a very nice feeling," the England captain shared.

Kane ends England's 25-year wait for Ballon d'Or

Kane's victory carries significant weight for English football. He is the first player from England to lift the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen won it in 2001, ending a 25-year drought for the nation.

That places him in rare company alongside compatriots Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan, who also held the honour in previous decades.

The recognition came on the back of a remarkable 2025/26 season, during which Kane netted 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England across all competitions.

He edged out Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim the award, which is widely regarded as football's most prestigious individual accolade.

For Kane, the moment represents the peak of a career built on relentless dedication and an extraordinary ability to find the net at the highest level.

Ballon d'Or: How much Kane earned as winner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Harry Kane will not receive any official cash prize for winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, despite ending England’s 25-year wait for a winner.

The prestigious trophy is estimated to be worth around $3,500, but that figure reflects its value rather than a payment from the organisers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh