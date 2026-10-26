Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a historic season with Bayern Munich and the England national team

Kane recorded 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign

The Bayern Munich striker edged out Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to win football's most prestigious individual award

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Harry Kane has been named the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, securing football's most coveted individual honour after a season of extraordinary output for Bayern Munich and England.

The England captain becomes the first British player to receive the award since Michael Owen lifted it in 2001, ending a 25-year wait for an Englishman to claim the prize.

Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane's historic Ballon d'Or triumph

Kane arrived at the ceremony among the frontrunners following a dominant 2025/26 campaign in which he netted 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, per Ballon d'Ors website.

His performances guided Bayern Munich to domestic silverware and underlined his status as one of the world's foremost strikers.

Beyond his scoring record, Kane's intelligent movement, ability to bring teammates into play and consistent leadership throughout the season reinforced his credentials as the standout individual performer in world football this year.

The recognition caps a remarkable turnaround for a player who spent the bulk of his career at Tottenham Hotspur accumulating goals without a major trophy to his name. Since his move to Bavaria, Kane has transformed that narrative entirely.

Kane edges out Yamal and Mbappe

The race for the 2026 award was fiercely contested.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal mounted a compelling case on the back of a creative and influential campaign, while Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe again demonstrated the kind of output at club and international level that has made him a perennial contender.

Ultimately, the volume and quality of Kane's contributions across the full season proved the decisive factor, separating him from two of the game's most celebrated names.

For the 33-year-old forward, the Ballon d'Or represents another landmark in a career that has steadily assembled the credentials of a generational striker.

He can now add football's greatest individual accolade to an increasingly distinguished collection of achievements.

Meet Ghana's only Ballon d'Or voter

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted veteran sports journalist Michael Oti-Adjei as Ghana’s representative on the 2026 Ballon d’Or voting panel.

He is one of 100 journalists from the highest-ranked FIFA nations responsible for selecting the award winner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh