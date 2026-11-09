Interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named a 26-man Black Stars squad for the double-header against Somalia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Mohammed Kudus returns to international duty after injuries kept him out of Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign

Several Ghana Premier League players earned maiden senior call-ups, including players from FC Samartex, Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC

Interim Black Stars head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has selected a 26-man squad for Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Somalia, with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Daniel Kofi Kyereh among the high-profile returnees to the national setup.

The squad, which opened camp in Accra on Sunday, November 8, represents a significant reshuffle as Ghana look to rescue a qualifying campaign already dented by back-to-back defeats in Group C.

Black Stars: Kudus and Jordan Ayew Headline Kim Lars Björkegren’s 26-Man Squad

Source: Getty Images

Kudus, Ayew and Kyereh return to Black Stars

Captain Jordan Ayew missed Ghana's previous two qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia due to a groin injury, and his return gives Björkegren a seasoned attacking option as the Black Stars search for their first points in the group.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mohammed Kudus also comes back into the fold after a difficult 2026, during which injury disrupted his involvement with Ghana and ultimately ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup.

Perhaps the most striking recall belongs to Daniel Kofi Kyereh. The Freiburg midfielder has not featured for the national team since December 2022, nearly four years ago, after a career-interrupting injury brought his international run to a halt.

Defender Alidu Seidu adds further defensive experience to a squad that is clearly being reinforced ahead of a critical two-match window.

GPL stars earn maiden call-ups

Björkegren has also moved to reward form in the Ghana Premier League, handing first senior international call-ups to four locally based players.

FC Samartex left-back Isaac Afful, Asante Kotoko's Musa Hamzata and Medeama SC pair Etse Dogli and Emmanuel Annor have all been included, signalling the technical team's intent to cast a wider net in their player recruitment.

Ghana host Somalia at the Sekondi Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 12, before the two sides meet again at the same venue on Monday, November 16.

With zero points from two matches, the results of both fixtures will be pivotal in determining whether Ghana can realistically challenge for a place at the 2027 AFCON finals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh