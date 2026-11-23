Ghana's Black Challenge defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico

Entrepreneur Dr Mohammed Raii pledged $10,000 per player following the victory, having already given each player $2,000 after the semi-final win

Gold Fields Ghana also committed US$8,000 per player, with each player set to benefit from a reported US$18,000 package in total

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Ghana's Black Challenge stands to receive substantial financial rewards after clinching the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, though the full picture of their earnings depends on a combination of private sponsors and potential government recognition.

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil scored the only goal of the final against Morocco in the 32nd minute on Sunday, November 22, sealing a 1-0 victory and Ghana's first-ever world title in amputee football.

Ghana is set to earn a huge reward after winning the 2026 Amputee World Cup. Photo credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ghana's journey to the Amputee World Cup glory

The triumph was built on a remarkable recovery. The Black Challenge opened the tournament with a 0-2 defeat to Angola and drew 1-1 with Colombia before thrashing Iraq 6-0 to find their form.

They then eliminated the United States, Egypt and Türkiye in the knockout rounds before overcoming Morocco in the final.

Forward Mohammed Mubarik finished as the tournament's top scorer, according to WAFF Amputee Football.

The victory made Ghana the second African nation to lift the Amputee Football World Cup, following Angola's triumph in 2018.

How much did Ghana earn?

The most significant confirmed financial reward came from Dr Mohammed Raii, founder of the Eezzy Group Foundation.

According to Myjoyonline, he had already paid each player US$2,000 following Ghana's semi-final victory over defending champions Türkiye before pledging a further US$8,000 per player contingent on winning the final.

With Morocco defeated, his total commitment stands at US$10,000 for every player, though confirmation of the final disbursement is still pending.

Gold Fields Ghana separately supported the squad with US$8,000 per player and delegation member to cover approved per diems and match bonuses accumulated across the tournament.

Combined, the two arrangements place each player in line for a reported US$18,000 package, though the Gold Fields contribution reflects accumulated tournament support rather than a standalone championship prize.

Could President Mahama add to the rewards?

The question of whether the government will offer additional recognition remains open. No presidential cash reward has been announced, but precedent exists.

In June 2024, President John Dramani Mahama, then the NDC flagbearer, donated US$10,000 to the Black Challenge after they won the African Amputee Cup of Nations in Cairo with a 2-1 victory over Morocco.

Ghana's latest, far greater achievement may prompt a similar gesture.

Morocco's dangermen threaten Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Challenge must find a way to stop Morocco's two leading attackers ahead of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup final in Mexico.

Ilyass Sbiyaa and Mohcine Chrharh have each scored six goals in the tournament, making them key threats to Ghana's title hopes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh