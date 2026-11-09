Etse Dogli has reportedly earned his first senior Black Stars call-up after standout performances in the Ghana Premier League

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is also reportedly in the soon-to-be-announced squad after more than three years out of the team

Ghana faces Somalia in a crucial 2027 AFCON qualifying doubleheader, with the Black Stars sitting bottom of Group C

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Medeama SC midfielder Etse Dogli is reportedly set to receive his first call-up to the Black Stars senior squad for Ghana's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader against Somalia.

Medeama’s Etse Dogli reportedly gets his first senior national team call-up ahead of Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Somalia. Photo credit: Luke Hales/Getty and @MedeamaSC/X.

Source: Getty Images

Etse Dogli reportedly named in Black Stars squad

Journalist Ruth Naa Amanoa Asamoah reported that Dogli's consistency for the Mauves and Yellow in the Ghana Premier League has been rewarded with a maiden Black Stars call-up.

Despite only joining Medeama this season, the midfielder has featured in nine league appearances for the Tarkwa-based club, according to Transfermarkt statistics, cementing his place as one of the competition's notable performers.

His potential inclusion is particularly timely, with Ghana's midfield options under pressure following Thomas Partey's absence.

Interim head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is expected to announce the full squad in the coming days, with Dogli's name understood to be among those considered.

The Medeama man is not the only surprise name in the fold. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, who has been absent from the Black Stars setup for over three years, is reportedly being evaluated for a comeback.

The Osnabruck midfielder was recently spotted at Accra International Airport, prompting speculation that he could be part of Bjorkegren's plans for the double fixture.

Ghana's difficult qualifying position

The stakes for the upcoming matches are considerable. Ghana sit at the bottom of Group C in the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign after consecutive defeats to Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia, leaving Bjorkegren's side with little margin for error.

Both fixtures against Somalia will be held at the Sekondi Essipong Stadium, with the first scheduled for Thursday, November 12.

Somalia will host their home leg at the same venue, as they currently lack a CAF-approved home ground.

For players such as Dogli, the doubleheader represents not only a chance to secure a first senior cap but also an opportunity to make a case for a more permanent role in the Black Stars' midfield as Ghana bid to revive a qualifying campaign that has faltered in its early stages.

Italian striker reportedly interested in playing for Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Minnesota United forward Kelvin Yeboah is reportedly ready to represent Ghana at the senior international level.

The 26-year-old previously turned down a Black Stars invitation in 2021, opting to play for Italy’s Under-21 team, where he had developed his career.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh