The Ghana Football Association held back its squad announcement for the Somalia doubleheader amid uncertainty over player availability

Derek Kohn, reportedly included in the squad, was rushed to hospital in Germany, casting doubt on his participation

UK-based journalist Rahman Osman disclosed that a second unnamed high-profile player was also reluctant to join the national team

Ghana's Black Stars squad announcement for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against Somalia has been delayed, with player availability concerns at the heart of the hold-up.

Ghana faces an unexpected delay in naming its squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifying doubleheader against Somalia. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Why Black Stars squad announcement has delayed

UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman reported that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is withholding the squad list until it has full confirmation that all selected players intend to report for duty.

Defender Derek Kohn, who missed Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and was reportedly named in the squad for these qualifiers, has emerged as a central figure in the uncertainty.

According to Osman, Kohn fell ill while preparing to travel from Germany to Ghana and was subsequently hospitalised, raising serious doubts about his fitness ahead of the double-header.

Beyond Kohn's medical situation, Osman indicated that at least one other prominent player has shown reluctance to honour his national team call-up, though the journalist declined to name the individual or elaborate on the circumstances.

"There are a little bit of hitches here and there, but we should have the entire squad by close of the day," Osman reportedly said.

Watch Rahman Osman's explainer, as shared on TikTok:

Black Stars under pressure to deliver results

The timing of these selection complications is particularly unwelcome for Ghana.

The Black Stars have lost both of their opening Group C matches in the 2027 AFCON qualification campaign, falling to Cote d'Ivoire and The Gambia, leaving them at the foot of the group with considerable ground to recover.

Interim head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is set to take charge of the two fixtures against Somalia.

Both matches are scheduled to be played at the Sekondi Essipong Stadium, with the first leg on Thursday, November 12, followed by the return fixture at the same venue shortly after.

With their qualification prospects already under significant strain, the GFA and coaching staff will be eager to settle the squad and shift focus entirely to securing maximum points against Somalia.

Etse Dogli reportedly included in Black Stars squad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Medeama SC midfielder Etse Dogli has reportedly received his maiden senior Black Stars invitation following an impressive run in the Ghana Premier League.

His consistent displays for the Mauves and Yellow have earned him a chance to represent Ghana at the highest level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh