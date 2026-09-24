Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifier at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké

Goals from Malick Yalcouyé and a Franck Kessié penalty condemned the Black Stars to a damaging start to their campaign

Carlos Queiroz's side managed only two shots on target, continuing a troubling run of attacking struggles under the Portuguese coach

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Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign began in the worst possible fashion as the Black Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat against Côte d'Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24.

Malick Yalcouyé broke the deadlock before Franck Kessié added a second-half penalty to wrap up the win for the Elephants.

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: 5 Things We Learned From Black Stars’ AFCON 2027 Qualifier Defeat. Photo by Luke Hales.

Source: Getty Images

5 things we learned from Ghana's defeat

The defeat laid bare a number of concerns surrounding Carlos Queiroz's side. YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five things the loss revealed about Ghana.

1. The midfield was non-existent

The pairing of Kwesi Sibo and Caleb Yirenkyi in the centre of the pitch offered little resistance to Côte d'Ivoire's advances. The Elephants bypassed the Ghanaian midfield with regularity, and the first goal illustrated the problem clearly.

Watch Yalcouyé's goal, as shared on X:

Neither Sibo nor Yirenkyi closed down Yalcouyé as the Brighton midfielder drove forward and struck a powerful effort into the net.

2. Too many unforced errors

The absence of Thomas Partey was felt throughout. Without his composure and authority, the Black Stars hurried their passing and were unable to convert possession into sustained pressure. Poor decision-making in possession repeatedly handed Côte d'Ivoire easy transitions.

3. Queiroz's substitutions raised questions

The 73-year-old coach had some justification for his team selection given Ghana's depleted squad, but his changes during the match were harder to explain. Ernest Nuamah, who had been the most threatening Ghanaian attacker on the night, was withdrawn after Kessié's penalty. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who conceded that penalty, stayed on the pitch. Felix Afena-Gyan and Augustine Boakye came on to provide an attacking spark and, to some extent, gave the Ivorian defence something to worry about.

Queiroz's introduction of Sulemana somewhat freed Yirenkyi, allowing the Coventry man crash the Ivorian box thereafter. But the tactical reshuffle could not yield the dividends needed to salvage a point.

4. Poor choices proved costly

Ghana's final-third play was plagued by poor choices. Nuamah chose to shoot from a distance when Brandon Thomas-Asante was making a well-timed run into space. Thomas-Asante himself later hesitated when presented with an opening.

Watch Yirenkyi's big miss, as shared on X:

Yirenkyi spurned a good late chance, and Benjamin Tetteh failed to connect properly with a header that could have tested goalkeeper Yahya Fofana.

5. Queiroz's approach is not producing goals

In six matches under Queiroz, Ghana have yet to score in the first half of a single game. Against Côte d'Ivoire, they registered just two shots on target, and that figure remains below their best return under the Portuguese coach, which stands at five, recorded during a friendly against Wales. For a manager who consistently emphasises winning, the attacking output does not yet reflect that ambition.

Why Black Stars travelled in military aircraft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Black Stars had arrived in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, aboard a Ghana Air Force aircraft ahead of their 2027 AFCON qualifier against the Elephants.

The direct flight was used to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated journey for the team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh