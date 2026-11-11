Manchester United are reportedly closing in on Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for manager Michael Carrick

The club has held discussions over personal terms with Pochettino's representatives, though formal talks with US Soccer are yet to begin

United have won just three of their last 15 Premier League matches, leaving the club in the relegation zone

Manchester United are edging closer to appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach, with the club's hierarchy exploring a managerial change amid a worrying slump in form that has left them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick. Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA and David Berding/USSF.

Source: Getty Images

Man United in talks with Pochettino

According to The Athletic, United have identified the Argentine as their preferred candidate to replace Michael Carrick, whose future at Old Trafford appears increasingly precarious following a run of just three wins in 15 league matches.

Talks over personal terms between United and Pochettino's representatives took place on Tuesday, November 10, with sources indicating no major sticking points are expected on that front.

The more complex hurdle remains the compensation package required to prise the 54-year-old away from his current role as head coach of the United States national team.

Pochettino is contracted with US Soccer through to 2030, and the governing body is believed to want around $10 million in compensation for his release.

United would also need to factor in payouts for his backroom staff, adding further complexity to any potential deal. No formal approach to US Soccer has been made as yet.

Since taking charge of the United States in September 2024, succeeding Gregg Berhalter, Pochettino has built a solid record of 21 victories from 35 matches.

Pochettino to coach United? A long-held ambition

Pochettino's association with Manchester United stretches back further than recent reports suggest.

His potential appointment at Old Trafford has been a recurring subject of speculation for years, with admiration for the Argentine reportedly dating back to 2016, when former manager Sir Alex Ferguson met him for lunch in London.

His managerial credentials are well established. During his tenure at Tottenham Hotspur, he reshaped the club into a consistent Champions League presence and led them to the 2019 final, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.

He subsequently managed Paris Saint-Germain, winning three trophies, including the 2021/22 Ligue 1 title, before taking the Chelsea job for the 2023/24 campaign.

Should United formalise their interest and reach an agreement with US Soccer, Pochettino would inherit a squad in urgent need of a turnaround, with the club's Premier League status under genuine threat.

Man United's decision on Michael Carrick

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United had publicly backed Michael Carrick despite a difficult start to the Premier League campaign.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also revealed on his YouTube channel that the club’s hierarchy remains confident in the coach despite growing pressure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh