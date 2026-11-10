Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian youngster Araphat Mohammed

Mohammed left Danish club FC Nordsjælland after the two parties failed to agree on terms for a contract extension

The winger came through Ghana's Right to Dream Academy, which also produced Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah

Sturm Graz have reportedly struck a deal to bring Ghanaian winger Araphat Mohammed to Austria on a free transfer, with the youngster set to leave FC Nordsjælland after failing to agree on a new contract with the Danish club.

Sturm Graz reportedly agree deal to sign Ghanaian winger Araphat Mohammed on a free transfer. Photo credit: @FCNordsjaelland/X.

Source: Instagram

Araphat Mohammed set to join Sturm Graz

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Austrian Bundesliga outfit and Mohammed's camp have reached an agreement, paving the way for the 21-year-old to continue his development in European football in a new environment.

Mohammed first arrived in Europe in February 2024, joining Nordsjælland from Ghana's renowned Right to Dream Academy.

He had spent more than eight years at the academy before making the move to Denmark, where he was widely regarded as an exciting prospect with strong technical qualities and a left-footed dynamism that attracted attention.

His time at Nordsjælland, however, did not result in a contract renewal, leaving him free to pursue other options across Europe's leagues.

Right to Dream's continued European pipeline

The move to Sturm Graz represents the latest chapter in a well-worn pathway for Right to Dream graduates.

The academy, based in Ghana, has consistently produced players who go on to forge careers at the senior level in Europe's top divisions.

Mohammed Kudus, now a prominent figure in European club football, and Ernest Nuamah both came through the same academy before establishing themselves abroad.

Sturm Graz will be hoping Mohammed can follow a comparable trajectory and fulfil the promise he showed during his formative years in Ghana.

The Austrian side finished runners-up in the Bundesliga last season and have shown consistent ambition in recent transfer windows.

For Mohammed, the move offers a platform to earn regular first-team football and demonstrate his abilities at a club with European experience.

PSG reportedly interested in Prince Amoako

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Prince Amoako Junior.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian winger joined Danish side FC Nordsjælland from the Right to Dream Academy on a free transfer in February 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh