Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's official report on the chaotic AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco has come under renewed scrutiny

Ndala shared that players and staff from both teams invaded the VAR viewing area, preventing him from carrying out his duties

CAS cited the referee's authority to restart the match as the basis for overturning CAF's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory

The official match report submitted by referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala following the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final has taken on fresh significance after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) used it as a central element in restoring Senegal's championship.

Dated January 19, the report by the Congolese official documented the extraordinary breakdown in order that accompanied his decision to award Morocco a penalty in the 97th minute of the final.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's match report on the 2025 AFCON final has surfaced after the recent CAS verdict. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Referee Ndala's account of AFCON final chaos

According to the report, Senegal's players left the pitch following their head coach's instructions after the late penalty call.

"On the instructions of their head coach, the players returned to the locker room," Ndala wrote, as cited by RMC Sport. The match was brought to a temporary standstill as a result.

The official also described a significant obstacle during his attempt to conduct the video assistant referee review. Players and technical staff from both sides entered the reviewing area, making it impossible for him to fulfil his responsibilities.

"During the OFR (video refereeing), the players and staff of both teams invaded the viewing area, preventing me from doing my job," he stated.

Play was halted again after Senegal's players returned to the pitch, this time due to disturbances involving supporters and security personnel. The match eventually resumed after a 12-minute delay.

How CAS reached its ruling

The CAS ruling, handed down on November 24, overturned CAF's earlier decision to hand Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory.

The tribunal's reasoning centred on Ndala's choice to restart the encounter rather than abandon it permanently.

Because the referee exercised his authority to continue the match, CAS determined that CAF's forfeiture rules could not be applied retroactively.

The tribunal held that the decision to resume or permanently abandon the fixture rested with the official on the field and that Ndala's call to restart the game was within his remit.

Senegal ultimately claimed the title with a 1-0 win after extra time, secured by a Pape Gueye goal. Morocco's Brahim Diaz had missed the penalty that sparked the disorder.

The CAS verdict confirms Senegal's second continental title, following their maiden AFCON triumph in 2021.

Morocco, CAF ordered to pay costs of CAS ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco and CAF have been ordered to pay the arbitration costs after Senegal successfully challenged the 2025 AFCON title decision at CAS.

Morocco’s football federation will cover two-thirds of the bill, while CAF will pay the remaining third.

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Source: YEN.com.gh