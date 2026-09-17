Man United have taken a decisive stance on under-fire head coach Michael Carrick following the club's recent defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup

The club has collected just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, including a 1-0 home loss to Man City

United face Fulham at home on September 20 in a crucial fixture before the international break, with the pressure mounting on Carrick

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Manchester United have publicly backed manager Michael Carrick despite a turbulent start to the Premier League season that has left the club in a difficult position in the early standings.

United have taken only four points from their first four top-flight matches. That run included a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, a result made more contentious by the controversy surrounding Erling Haaland's winning goal.

Michael Carrick is expected to keep his job at Manchester United despite the club's slow start to the Premier League. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

The club's week grew worse in midweek when they squandered a two-goal lead against Brighton, eventually losing 3-2 at Old Trafford to crash out of the EFL Cup at the third-round stage, according to BBC Sport.

United's hierarchy stands firm behind Carrick

Despite the growing unease around the club, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stated on his YouTube channel that the board has not wavered in its belief in the manager.

"Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick," Romano said.

Romano also shed some light on United's restrained approach in the summer transfer window, explaining that while a left-back had been identified as a target, the club opted against signing one who did not fully meet their requirements rather than compromise on quality.

Watch Romano's assessment on Carrick, as shared on YouTube:

Carrick was handed the permanent role at the end of last season after serving as interim boss, during which he guided United to a third-place finish and a return to the Champions League.

This campaign marks his first full season in charge, and while the opening weeks have been rocky, Carrick reportedly believes the squad possesses enough quality to find its form as the season progresses.

What's next for Michael Carrick?

United's next fixture presents an immediate opportunity to steady the ship. Fulham travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, September 20, in what is the club's final match before the international break.

A positive result would offer some relief to supporters and give Carrick a firmer footing from which to build when Premier League action resumes.

The outcome of that contest is likely to set the tone heading into what promises to be a defining stretch of early-season fixtures for the club.

JJ Gabriel requests Man United exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 15-year-old Manchester United academy player Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel, popularly known as “Kid Messi,” had requested to leave the club.

Gabriel has now formally submitted a notice seeking the immediate cancellation of his registration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh