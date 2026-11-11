Somalia captain has warned Ghana that his side will not be overawed by the Black Stars' reputation ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifier

The Ocean Stars skipper dismissed the relevance of Ghana's European-based players, insisting Somalia's approach will remain unchanged

Ghana enter the double-header bottom of Group C without a point after losing their opening two qualifying matches

Somalia captain Abdulsamed Abdullahi has issued a defiant warning to Ghana ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounters, insisting the Ocean Stars will not be intimidated by the Black Stars' standing in African football.

Somalia captain Abdulsamed Abdullahi sends a defiant message to Ghana ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifier. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Mohamed Farag – FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Somalia's message to the Black Stars

Speaking before the double-header, the skipper made clear that Somalia's preparations and game plan would remain unaffected by Ghana's reputation or the calibre of players in their squad.

Abdullahi acknowledged an awareness of the players Ghana could field but was emphatic that it would change nothing about how his side approached the fixture.

"Maybe they don't have a good day that day, but we're still playing against 11 players, and we have the same idea of how we want to go into the game," he said, as quoted by Somali Athlete.

"We try to go for the result, whether there's a player from a top league or a player that is a bit lesser than the other one, but that doesn't change anything for us, so we have it in mind, but we are not changing anything."

Watch Abdulsamed's pre-match presser, as shared on X:

The comments reflect a Somalia side eager to make a statement against one of the continent's most historically decorated football nations.

Ghana's dire qualifying position

Abdullahi's warning arrives at a particularly uncomfortable moment for the Black Stars.

Ghana have yet to register a point in Group C, having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire before conceding a two-goal lead in a 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia that sent them to the bottom of the standings.

Interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has since made it clear that nothing short of six points from the two meetings with Somalia will suffice, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The first match is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, at the Essipong Sports Stadium.

For Ghana, the tie represents a must-win occasion. For Somalia, it is a chance to compound the misery of a nation searching urgently for answers in what has been a deeply troubled qualifying campaign.

Ghana vs Somalia: Black Stars possible line-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted a possible Ghana starting line-up for their crucial encounter with Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on November 12.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, midfielder Thomas Partey and attacker Mohammed Kudus are among the players expected to feature in the starting XI.

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Source: YEN.com.gh