A Ghanaian lawyer has outlined six actions the government and private sector must take after the Black Challenge's Amputee World Cup victory

He argued the players deserve tangible rewards rather than symbolic gestures, calling for a presidential reception and livelihood support

Ghana became only the second African country to win the Amputee Football World Cup after Angola achieved a similar feat in 2018

Samuel Acquah Bartels, a regulatory and government affairs specialist at Vodafone Ghana, has called on the government and private sector to go beyond congratulatory statements and deliver meaningful rewards to the Black Challenge following their historic 2026 Amputee Football World Cup triumph.

Bartels, who also specialises in telecommunications, media and technology law and previously served as BBC's country correspondent for Ghana, made the appeal in a statement celebrating the team's achievement on X.

He argued that the players had earned the right to be recognised in the same manner as previous trophy-winning national teams.

Black Challenge World Cup Win: Lawyer Lists 6 Things Ghana Must Do to Reward Champions

Source: Twitter

Lawyer demands 6 rewards for Black Challenge

Bartels put forward six concrete recommendations:

1. Substantial winning bonus: The players should receive financial rewards that reflect the magnitude of their achievement.

2. Government and private-sector support: Both public institutions and corporate organisations should provide a comprehensive reward package.

3. Presidential reception: The team should be welcomed at the seat of government and officially honoured for winning the global competition.

4. Public celebrations: A national float and other festivities should be organised to give the champions the recognition they deserve.

5. Mobility equipment: Players should receive new mobility equipment and appropriate gear to improve their individual circumstances.

6. Livelihood opportunities: The government and private sector should create opportunities to support the players beyond their football careers.

Bartels stressed that the victory presented Ghana's leaders with a genuine opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity and equality in sport.

Black Challenge restores Ghana's football pride

The triumph came after a remarkable tournament run.

Ghana began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Angola before rallying impressively through the knockout rounds, defeating the United States 3-1, beating Egypt 2-0 and eliminating defending champions Türkiye on penalties. They then secured a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final.

The win made Ghana the second African nation to claim the Amputee Football World Cup title, following Angola's success in 2018.

Striker Mohammed Mubarik was the standout performer across the tournament, finishing as top scorer with seven goals.

For Bartels, the scale of what the Black Challenge accomplished deserves far more than words of praise.

His position is straightforward: the country's leaders must translate their celebrations into lasting support for the lives of these players.

Why FIFA and CAF are yet to congratulate Ghana

In another publication, YEN.com.gh explained why FIFA and CAF had not issued congratulatory messages as of Monday, November 23, following the development.

The silence from the two football governing bodies has left some football fans wondering why they are yet to officially acknowledge the achievement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh