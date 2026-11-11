First Lady Oluremi Tinubu announced a huge reward per player for Nigeria's Flamingos at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

The cash pledge comes as the Flamingos clinched Africa's first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title

Players will not access the funds immediately, with the money held in reserve until each recipient turns 18

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Nigeria's Flamingos received a major financial incentive on Wednesday, November 11, when First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pledged ₦100 million (GHS 876,200) to every player in the squad after winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title.

U17 WWC: Tinubu Rewards Nigeria’s Flamingos With Huge Cash Gift Despite Missing FIFA Prize Money. Photo by Judit Cartiel - FIFA..

Source: Getty Images

FIFA U17 WWC: Flamingos receive GHS 876k reward

The announcement was made at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the government gathered on Wednesday, November 11, after the historic victory, per Mike The Pundit.

The reward, equivalent to approximately GHS 876,200 per player, signals the weight the presidency places on ending Nigeria's long wait for the youth women's world title.

There is one notable condition attached to the pledge: the funds will not be accessible straight away.

Each player's share will remain secured until she reaches the age of 18, meaning the promise doubles as a long-term financial foundation for the young athletes as they develop their careers.

How Nigeria won the FIFA U17 WWC

Nigeria had been a consistent presence at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, but the championship had so far eluded them until Saturday, November 7.

The Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final, thanks to goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku. The victory did not only etch their names in history but also gave the continent its first crown at this level.

Prior to that, Nigeria came closest in 2022, reaching the semi-finals in India before falling to Colombia in a penalty shootout.

They regrouped to defeat Germany in the third-place play-off, claiming bronze and setting a benchmark for the programme.

Tinubu's reward a timely boost after no reward from FIFA

The financial commitment carries added significance because the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup does not offer the same individual prize-money structure available at the senior Women's World Cup.

While FIFA provides competition support at the youth level, players do not benefit from the kind of direct earnings that their senior counterparts can expect.

Tinubu's pledge therefore fills a meaningful gap, offering the Flamingos a concrete reward that extends well beyond medals and national pride.

For a squad of young players still building their professional foundations, the promise of a substantial sum held safely until adulthood could prove a powerful motivator.

Black Maidens defeated Argentina on penalties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain earned a record-breaking financial reward after defeating Argentina to win their second World Cup title.

Despite Ghana's Round of 32 exit, the Black Stars also received a significant payout as FIFA guaranteed prize money to all participating nations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh