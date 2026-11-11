Sports broadcaster Raymond Nyamador cautioned Brandon Thomas-Asante against wearing Ghana's No.10 shirt

Nyamador argued that the iconic jersey carries expectations that may not suit the Coventry City forward

Thomas-Asante's only goal contribution in 12 Ghana appearances came while wearing the No.10 shirt, against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has been advised to give up Ghana's famous No.10 shirt by sports broadcaster Raymond Nyamador, who believes the jersey's weight of expectation could be holding the striker back.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has been warned against wearing Ghana’s No. 10 shirt ahead of the clash against Somalia. Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas-Asante urged to drop No.10 shirt

Nyamador raised the issue on the Wednesday, November 11 edition of Sporty Breakfast, ahead of the Black Stars' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Somalia.

While he acknowledged Thomas-Asante's quality, he was clear in his view that the shirt does not belong to the forward.

"Asante is a good player. Lampard believes in him. We've seen him this season. He's been a regular feature in the Coventry team. But if Brandon Asante wants to do well, he should drop the 10. It's not his jersey," Nyamador said.

Watch Nyamador's assessment on the No.10 shirt, as shared on X:

He further suggested Thomas-Asante consider adopting his preferred club number, 23, if the option is available within the national team setup.

The Burden of Ghana's famous shirt

The No.10 jersey has long carried symbolic weight in Ghanaian football, historically associated with creativity, leadership and decisive moments.

In recent years, however, it has also become a source of debate among supporters who feel it brings added psychological pressure.

Mohammed Kudus wore the shirt during Ghana's turbulent 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign before reverting to his preferred No.20, a move that attracted considerable attention at the time.

Interestingly, the statistics complicate Nyamador's argument. According to Transfermarkt, Thomas-Asante's sole goal contribution across 12 appearances for the Black Stars came while he was wearing that very shirt, scoring against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas-Asante's club form under Lampard

At club level, the former West Bromwich Albion striker has been among the more consistent performers in Frank Lampard's Coventry City side this season, cementing his place in the starting lineup regularly.

That form has kept him in the national team conversation and made Nyamador's caution all the more intriguing to dissect.

Whether Thomas-Asante chooses to heed the broadcaster's advice ahead of the Somalia ties remains to be seen, but the conversation underlines just how much significance one shirt number can carry in the world of football.

Ghana vs Somalia: Predicted Black Stars XI

Earlier, YEN.com.gh outlined a possible Ghana starting XI for their must-win clash against Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on November 12.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus are among the key players tipped to feature from the start.

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Source: YEN.com.gh