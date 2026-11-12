Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew squandered a 14th-minute penalty during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Somalia

The 35-year-old Sheffield United forward was making a return to the starting line-up despite criticism following recent poor performances

Ghanaian fans flooded social media with frustration after Ayew's spot-kick was saved by Somalia's goalkeeper

Ghanaian football fans have vented their anger on social media after Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew missed a penalty in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Somalia on Thursday, November 12.

Jordan Ayew has been singled out for criticism after he missed a penalty during Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifier against Somalia. Photo credit: Soccrates Images/Getty and @TheGoalsZone/X.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew's penalty miss sparks fan fury

The 35-year-old was given a starting berth by interim coach Kim Lars Bjøkegren despite facing mounting scrutiny following Ghana's consecutive defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Ayew had the chance to break the deadlock as early as the 14th minute after Alidu Seidu was fouled inside the penalty area, but his effort was kept out by Somali goalkeeper Ibrahim Ahmed Hussein.

Watch Ayew's missed penalty, as shared on X:

The Sheffield United forward is considered reliable from the spot, making the moment all the more difficult for Ghanaian supporters to absorb.

His miss drew immediate and widespread reaction across social media platforms, with many fans questioning both the player's form and his continued selection for the national team.

@thatEsselguy reacted with a mix of humour and disbelief, writing:

"Jordan Ayew has announced himself in style, my idolo with the miss😭😭😭"

@JonathanAsamoah was more pointed in his criticism, saying:

"The guy is washed but still naaa you people won make we dey play am."

@mighty_ones1000 called on the former Crystal Palace attacker to call time on his international career:

"He should just retire."

@Hugme439 directed frustration at the Ghana Football Association as well, posting:

"Jordan Ayew again 😭😭😭😭 GFA is not serious."

Pressure mounts on Jordan Ayew

The missed penalty adds to a difficult recent run for Ayew, who has been at the centre of debate among supporters over whether the experienced forward still merits a place in the starting eleven.

With the Black Stars navigating a critical phase of their World Cup qualification campaign, expectations on the squad's senior figures remain high.

Ayew has long been one of Ghana's most capped players, but his current spell of form has placed his leadership role under sharper scrutiny than at any other point in his international career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh