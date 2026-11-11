Interim Black Stars coach Kim Lars Björkegren addressed the media ahead of Ghana's crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Somalia

Ghana sit at the bottom of Group C without a point after defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia in their opening two matches

Björkegren stressed that his side must secure all six points across the double-header to revive their qualification campaign

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Interim Black Stars head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has warned his players against underestimating Somalia as Ghana prepare for a vital double-header in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Interim Black Stars coach Kim Lars Björkegren discloses what Ghana needs to defeat Somalia in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

What Ghana needs to beat Somalia

The Swedish tactician addressed journalists on Wednesday, November 11, on the eve of the first-leg fixture at the Essipong Sports Stadium, stressing that the right mindset would be as important as quality when his side takes the field.

"It's not a secret that we need all six points, but we need to respect Somalia," Björkegren said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The four-time African champions have made a troubled start to Group C, having lost both of their opening qualifiers without registering a single point.

Ghana's campaign began with a 2-0 reverse against Ivory Coast before they suffered a damaging 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium, a result that heaped significant pressure on the team and its management.

Watch Ghana's defeat to The Gambia, as shared on YouTube:

The losses have left Ghana's route to the 2027 tournament precarious, and the back-to-back fixtures against Somalia now represent a near-must-win situation for the Black Stars.

Björkegren's demand for discipline and focus

Despite the considerable gap in footballing pedigree between the two nations, per FIFA's world ranking, Björkegren was clear that complacency would not be tolerated.

His focus on mental sharpness and tactical discipline reflects an awareness that the Black Stars cannot afford another dropped result if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ghana last won the AFCON title in 1982, and the country has endured a string of qualifying and tournament disappointments in recent years.

The upcoming fixtures offer an opportunity to arrest that slide, though Björkegren acknowledged that his side must marry attacking intent with defensive organisation across both legs.

After the Essipong encounter, Ghana will travel for the return fixture, with six points from the two matches representing the minimum acceptable outcome for a nation with their continental pedigree.

Ghana vs Somalia: Black Stars likely lineup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed Ghana’s likely lineup for their crucial encounter with Somalia.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus are among the notable names expected to start for the Black Stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh