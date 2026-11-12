CAF published a formal assessment of Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign, flagging the Black Stars' precarious position in Group C

Ghana sits at the bottom of Group C without a point after back-to-back defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia

The Black Stars face Somalia in a crucial double-header at Essipong Sports Stadium in November, with qualification hopes on the line

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued a direct warning to Ghana about their prospects of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, cautioning that any further slip-ups against Somalia could effectively end their qualifying campaign.

CAF sends a cautious message to Ghana ahead of the must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier against Somalia. Photo by Luke Hales and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

CAF sends message to Ghana ahead of Somalia clash

In a group-by-group assessment published on its official website, CAF stated,

"Ghana face a crucial double-header against Somalia, knowing that further dropped points could seriously damage their hopes of returning to the continental finals."

The four-time African champions have endured a dismal start to qualifying, losing both of their opening fixtures.

A 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké was followed by an even more damaging result at home, where Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead to fall 4-2 to The Gambia.

Watch highlights of Ghana's loss to Ivory Coast, as shared on YouTube:

The twin losses have left the Black Stars pointless at the foot of Group C, while both Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia have collected maximum points from their opening two games.

CAF also flagged the significance of the head-to-head clashes between the Elephants and the Scorpions, noting that those results could shape the race for the group's two qualifying berths.

Ghana vs Somalia match preview

Interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren will oversee both legs of the Somalia double-header, which are scheduled at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi.

The first fixture takes place on Thursday, November 12, with the second following on Monday, 17 November.

The return of senior players, including Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew, is expected to bolster the squad's options.

Ghana's historical record against Somalia offers some encouragement. The two sides met during the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in November 2003, with Ghana winning 5-0 and 2-0 across the two legs, as noted by Flashscore.

The pressure on the Black Stars, however, is considerable. Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, ending a run of appearances at the tournament that stretched back to 2004.

A second consecutive absence would be a sharp blow for a nation that has lifted the continental trophy four times, most recently in Libya in 1982.

With Somalia also yet to register a point in Group C, the November fixtures represent an opportunity Ghana cannot afford to waste if their qualification hopes are to remain realistic.

How to watch Ghana vs Somalia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided a preview of Ghana’s must-win clash against Somalia and explained how supporters can follow the action live.

Fans can catch the game on three local television channels, with DStv also offering additional viewing options.

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Source: YEN.com.gh