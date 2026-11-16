Ghana secured a 1-0 win over Somalia on Monday to move to six points in their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

Captain Jordan Ayew converted a penalty to seal the victory, having missed a spot-kick in the first leg on Thursday, November 12

Several Black Stars players struggled for consistency, with Mohammed Salisu standing out as one of the more assured performers

Ghana claimed a 1-0 victory over Somalia on Monday, November 16, in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, moving to six points in the campaign following a scrappy but sufficient performance.

Ghana Beat Somalia 1-0: Black Stars Player Ratings as Jordan Ayew and Kudus Score 6.5

Source: Twitter

Black Stars player ratings as Ghana beat Somalia

Jordan Ayew converted from the penalty spot for the decisive goal, atoning for a missed penalty in Thursday's first-leg fixture.

However, despite collecting maximum points, several Black Stars players struggled to produce convincing individual performances. Here is how the players fared:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 6/10:

Enjoyed a relatively quiet afternoon as Somalia offered little attacking threat. To put things into perspective he got more yellow cards than saves in the game.

Alidu Seidu – 6.5/10:

Ghana's busier full-back, linking up regularly with Kudus on the right but offering limited attacking output.

Mohammed Salisu – 7/10:

One of Ghana's most assured performers. Rarely troubled defensively and maintained his composure throughout.

Gideon Mensah – 6.5/10:

Joined the attack regularly but lacked the quality of delivery needed to create clear-cut opportunities.

Kojo Peprah Oppong – 6.5/10:

Showed good confidence on the ball, frequently stepping into midfield and looking to progress play.

Ibrahim Sulemana – 6/10:

Delivered a steady performance, keeping things simple without particularly influencing proceedings.

Ibrahim Rash Rahim – 6/10:

In his first Black Stars start, the Slovan Bratislava midfielder worked hard defensively but offered little creativity in transition.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 6.5/10:

Carried an attacking threat down the flank but lacked the precision in his final delivery to make his runs count.

Mohammed Kudus – 6.5/10:

Showed flashes of his trademark skill but lacked the cutting edge to turn promising situations into genuine goal threats.

Jordan Ayew – 6.5/10:

Converted the decisive penalty to secure Ghana's victory, although his overall contribution was relatively modest.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 6/10:

Won the penalty converted by Ayew and tested the goalkeeper in the first half but struggled to influence the game consistently.

Substitutes

Felix Afena-Gyan – 6/10:

Offered a physical presence but fluffed a half-chance shortly after coming on.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh – 6/10:

Showed glimpses of his technical quality and linked up well with teammates.

Etse Dogli – 5/10:

Had limited time to make a meaningful impact.

Ibrahim Osman – 5/10:

His pace and trickery were not fully showcased during his brief appearance.

The result keeps Ghana on track in their qualifying campaign, though the display raised questions about the team's ability to consistently create and convert opportunities at this level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh