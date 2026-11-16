Ghana faces Somalia again in Matchday four of their AFCON 2027 Group C qualifiers at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Monday, November 16

The Black Stars secured their first qualifying win with a 2-0 victory over the same opponents just days earlier

Ghana currently sit three points behind second-placed Gambia, making the result critical to their qualification hopes

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Ghana return to action on Monday, November 16, at the Essipong Sports Stadium for their Group C matchday four fixture against Somalia, with a second consecutive win needed to keep their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification hopes alive.

Interim head coach Kim Lars Björkegren led the team to a 2-0 win over the same opponents last Thursday, ending Ghana's lengthy wait for points in the current qualifying cycle.

Despite that relief, the Black Stars remain under pressure, sitting three points adrift of second-placed Gambia as the campaign enters a critical phase, according to Fotmob.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren is expected to ring changes to his starting lineup against Somalia on November 16, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Somalia vs Ghana: Predicted Black Stars starting XI

Benjamin Asare is set to continue in goal after his display in the previous encounter. Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah are anticipated to fill the full-back roles, while Jonas Adjetey, who broke the deadlock against Somalia in matchday three, is expected to partner Mohammed Salisu at centre-back.

The midfield could see Caleb Yirenkyi line up alongside Ibrahim Sulemana in a double pivot, though Yirenkyi's availability will be monitored following a knock he sustained in Thursday's fixture. Again, Thomas Partey is likely to miss the encounter, having been away from camp due to his father's burial service.

Mohammed Kudus is tipped to operate as the creative hub of the attack, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku providing width and pace on the right.

Felix Afena-Gyan, also on the scoresheet last week, is expected to feature on the opposite flank. Captain Jordan Ayew is projected to lead the line.

Predicted Ghana XI (4-2-3-1):

Benjamin Asare; Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah; Caleb Yirenkyi, Ibrahim Sulemana; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan; Jordan Ayew.

Ghana's record against Somalia

Historically, the Black Stars have been dominant in this fixture, winning all three previous meetings without conceding a single goal, per data culled from Flashscore.

That run includes a 5-0 demolition of Somalia in November 2003, underlining the extent of Ghana's superiority over their opponents in head-to-head contests.

The significance of Monday's fixture extends beyond the result itself. Ghana were absent from the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco, and a second consecutive failure to reach the continental showpiece would be a damaging blow for Ghanaian football.

With the qualifying window narrowing, Björkegren's side must continue to convert fixtures they would be expected to win.

Somalia vs Ghana: How to watch AFCONQ 2027

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed Ghana's return-leg clash against Somalia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, highlighting the various platforms available to watch the encounter.

Fans in Ghana can catch the action live on several free-to-air television channels, pay-TV networks and streaming platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh