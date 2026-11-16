Thomas Partey is expected to miss Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifier against Somalia on Monday, November 16

The experienced midfielder featured in Ghana's first-leg victory before laying his late father, Jacob Teye Partey, to rest on November 14

The Black Stars head into the return fixture seeking another victory after their 2-0 triumph over Somalia

Ghana faces a significant selection concern ahead of Monday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier return leg against Somalia, with Thomas Partey expected to be absent as he deals with the loss of his father.

The 32-year-old midfielder's father, Jacob Teye Partey, died before the first leg at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi on Thursday, November 12.

He was buried at Krobo Odumasi on Saturday, November 14, with the Black Stars squad travelling back to Accra after their victory to attend the funeral and stand alongside their teammate.

Thomas Partey is set to miss Ghana's must-win 2027 AFCON qualifier against Somalia on November 16, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Partey's absence a blow for Black Stars

Partey played his part in Ghana's 2-0 triumph in the first leg, which saw Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan score in either half.

According to Ghanasoccernet, his expected absence from Monday's return encounter, however, presents interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren with a tactical challenge.

The 32-year-old offers more than defensive protection, with his ability to dictate the tempo, resist opposition pressure and distribute possession making him a valuable presence in central midfield.

His influence was particularly evident in the first meeting, as his presence allowed Caleb Yirenkyi to operate with greater freedom between the lines.

The youngster was consequently able to contribute further up the pitch without compromising Ghana's midfield balance.

Björkegren must now find a way to replicate that combination of defensive security and attacking freedom.

A partnership between Yirenkyi and Ibrahim Sulemana is expected to be considered, although the duo will face the challenge of filling the void left by one of Ghana's most experienced midfielders.

Ghana prepares for Somalia return leg

Despite the personnel concern, coach Björkegren oversaw a final training session on Sunday as his squad sharpened their preparations for the fixture, which is scheduled for a 3:00 pm GMT kick-off.

Although Ghana are officially listed as the away side for the return leg, the match will once again be held at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi.

The Black Stars are eager to build on Thursday's result and further consolidate their position in the qualification standings.

The motivation to progress is particularly strong given that Ghana missed out on the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, making a return to the continent's premier tournament in East Africa in 2027 a priority for the squad and its management.

Somalia vs Ghana: How to watch AFCONQ 2027 qualifier

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided a viewing guide for Ghana's return-leg encounter against Somalia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, outlining the available broadcast options.

Supporters can follow the game live on various free-to-air local channels, pay-TV stations and online streaming platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh