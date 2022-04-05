An Aussie gay man has opened the door for many singles in Victoria to become parents after he welcomed his first child

The new dad, Shaun Resnik, delivered a bundle of joy through surrogacy after three-and-a-half years

His baby boy, Eli Michael, has brought so much joy to him and could be adding another child to the family

A single Australian gay man in Victoria was full of joy after making history as he gave birth to his child via surrogacy.

Shaun Resnik and baby boy Eli Michael. Photo: Shaun Resnik.

Source: Facebook

Shaun Resnik, who longed for fatherhood, delivered a baby boy three-and-a-half years after he began the process.

I wanted to be a dad

He could not keep calm with the arrival of Eli Michael after a long and painstaking journey to the day of happiness.

"I have always wanted to be a dad. I just didn't know how I was going to make it possible," he told 7Life, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

Before the breathtaking breakthrough, 44-year-old Resnik had endured a heartbreaking journey with three potential surrogates.

However, his wait paid off when he met Bree, a mother of two who agreed to donate her eggs to Carla Pincombe, the carrier of his child.

Exhausting and rewarding experience

Resnik has described his experience with Eli in his fatherhood journey as both exhausting and rewarding.

"As long as there is a bottle in his mouth, he's calm, relaxed and chilled. But he has a scream that will pierce your soul! He's keeping us up at night and if I wasn't bald, I would have lost my hair already," he told Sunrise.

He desires to replicate his close relationship with his dad with Eli, as it was one inspiring reason to be a father.

"I've always wanted to be a dad as I have a wonderful relationship with my parents.

Hard work but worth it

Some of my fondest memories were going for walks with my dad and the dogs, and we have this incredible bond," he said.

Resnik added:

"I just wanted to have that connection with my beautiful kids and that's why it was worth it. It was hard work but worth it."

The proud father has not ruled out any possibilities of his firstborn having a sibling soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh